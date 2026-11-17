VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: Renowned author, educator, and a business consultant Shiv Khera is set to launch the online Shiv Khera Leadership Academy on November 18, 2026, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The Academy will build visionary leadership who will live by the philosophy, "Prepare and Prevent, rather than Repair and Repent". The occasion will be graced by Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, as the Chief Guest.

Known for his powerful insights on success, leadership and personal development, Mr. Khera has created a program with a blend of character and competence put together. By doing so, he is addressing the major challenge that the world is facing today that is Trust & Accountability leading to

1. Low productivity.

2. Broken relationship

3. High stress levels

The Academy seeks to not only internalise success principles but also avoid pitfalls. It will introduce a Certificate Programme in Value-Based Leadership. The vision of the academy is to create Leaders who can manage, not the managers who can not lead. In other words, they will Lead successfully, Communicate effectively, Manage professionally based on Values and Ethics. The curriculum helps to build a holistic leader with strength and alignment in 7 areas of life i.e. Mental, Emotional, Financial, Physical, Social, Spiritual,and Relationship, without which life has a bumpy ride.

The programme helps Corporates, Schools and Colleges. It will be delivered online over 26-30 hours. Participants will benefit from video lectures, practical activities, assessments and a final evaluation. Those who secure the prescribed passing grade of 70% will receive a Certificate of Completion.

Speaking about the launch, Shiv Khera said, "Corrupts and cowards can never create a great nation. Companies and Countries are not built on skills but built on character. There are many unskilful people who are totally incompetent. What a paradox, with so much unemployment, it is difficult to find good people. They have skill but no will. Considering the competency gap today, I brought the program called "Prepare them, Don't Repair them."

The launch will also witness the presence of special guests Tukaram Mundhe, IAS, Maharashtra; Saina Nehwal, Indian badminton champion and gold medallist; and Ashok Khemka, IAS (Retd.), Haryana. Their participation will add to an occasion that celebrates the importance of values and leadership.

His question to everyone is "WOULD YOU LIKE TO DISCOVER THE WINNER IN YOU?" If Yes, this program is for you.

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