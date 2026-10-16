SIBM Bengaluru Opens Applications for 2027-29 M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) via SNAP 2026

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Bengaluru, a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has officially opened applications for its M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) Programmes for Batch 2027-29 through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026. Both full-time Programmes admit students exclusively through SNAP 2026.

The M.B.A. is a two-year, full-time, residential Programme with specialisations in Finance, Marketing, Operations and Human Resources. The M.B.A. (Business Analytics) with a strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology-enabled decision-making is designed to create techno-managers with an analytical approach to business decision-making, combining general management subjects with analytics subjects such as digital transformation, data warehousing and business intelligence, along with courses in HR, Marketing, Finance, and Operations Analytics.

Both Programmes are open to graduates from any recognised University or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST). Final-year students may also apply, subject to meeting the minimum marks. Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an AIU equivalence certificate.

SNAP is a computer-based test (CBT). The SNAP Registration Fee is INR 2550 per test and the Programme Registration Fee is INR 1000 per Programme (government taxes additional, as applicable); both are non-refundable. Payment of the SNAP fee alone does not make a candidate eligible for shortlisting. Registration and payment for SNAP 2026 close on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday), while registration and payment for SIBM Bengaluru close on December 12, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates can register for SNAP 2026 and for their chosen SIBM Bengaluru Programme(s) through the official SNAP 2026 website, and can find Programme details on the SIBM Bengaluru website.

The test will be held on December 13 (Sunday), December 19 (Saturday) and December 26 (Saturday), 2026, across 79 cities in India. Candidates may attempt up to three tests, and the higher score will be considered. The 60-minute test has 60 objective-type questions with four response options each and a 25% negative marking applies for every incorrect answer. Results will be declared on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday), and scores are valid for admission for the academic year 2027-28.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) based on their SNAP percentile. The final merit list carries 100 marks: SNAP score to 50, Group Exercise 10 and Personal Interaction 40. For the M.B.A., the shortlist will be announced on January 19, 2027, GE-PI is tentatively scheduled for February 4-6 and 9-13, 2027, the first merit list will be out on March 10, 2027, and the Programme commences on June 3, 2027.

"Tomorrow's business leaders must be as comfortable with both data and strategy. Both our M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) are designed to develop techno-managers who combine strong domain knowledge with an analytical approach to business problems. We invite graduates to begin that journey with SNAP 2026 and to register early to improve their chances of getting the test date and city of their choice," remarked Dr. K. Rajagopal, Director of SIBM Bengaluru.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which is accredited with NAAC A++ and recognised as a Category-I institution by the UGC, SIBM Bengaluru is dedicated to shaping future business leaders through eminent faculty, holistic learning approaches, and a focus on data analytics. Industry recruiters have made larger offers for coveted positions, reflecting confidence in its students. The Symbiosis community brings together students from over 85 countries across multiple disciplines.

Learning extends beyond the classroom through Harvard cases and simulations, industrial visits, mentoring, and interactions through a strong alumni network, along with technology-enabled evaluation on the Moodle Learning Management System.

SNAP registration is mandatory to be eligible for SIBM Bengaluru. To apply for M.B.A. Programmes and learn more, visit Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) and www.sibmbengaluru.edu.in

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