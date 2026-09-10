Sisecam Strengthens Commitment to India with Cutting-Edge Magnetron Sputtering Coater

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Sisecam, a global leader in the glass and chemicals industries is proud to announce a significant investment in India's fast-growing economy. As part of its long-term commitment to the country, Sisecam is introducing a state-of-the-art Magnetron Sputtering Coater, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation, sustainability and advanced glass solutions.

Investing in India's Growth Story

India stands as the world's fastest-growing economy, with the largest middle-class and young population in the world. As global manufacturers increasingly turn their focus towards India, Sisecam recognises the immense potential of the Indian market and aligns itself with the Make in India. India's robust domestic consumption, rapid urbanisation and a thriving manufacturing sector supports India's growth trajectory.

The flat glass market in India is witnessing significant expansion, driven by the booming construction, automotive and white goods sectors. Energy-efficient glass solutions are gaining prominence, aligning with India's green building norms and energy efficiencies targets. Advanced technologies such as Magnetron Sputtering Coating are enhancing product performance, making India a key player in the global glass manufacturing landscape.

This investment highlights Sisecam's dedication to local manufacturing, job creation and technological advancement in the glass industry. The new coater facility will enable Sisecam to produce a diverse range of high-performance glass solutions tailored to the Indian market. Key product features include:

- Energy-Efficient & Green-Rated Glass - Designed to reduce energy consumption and adhere to international green building standards across India, Europe and beyond.

- Enhanced Performance & Durability - Engineered to withstand diverse climatic conditions while durable coatings support wider applications with ease of handling and processibility.

- Aesthetic & Functional Wellness - A perfect fusion of design and functionality, ensuring superior aesthetics while promoting well-being in modern living spaces.

- Diverse Colour Options & Expansive Product Basket - Providing architects and designers with a variety of choices for residential and commercial projects. Supporting them in converting their visions to reality.

- Robust R & D Backing - Leveraging Sisecam's 25 research laboratories worldwide, the products are meticulously developed to cater to the unique needs of Indian consumers.

State-of-the-Art European Technology

Sisecam will set new benchmarks in India for precision glass coatings, with flexibility to support multi layered complex layer stacks. With world-class coater, Sisecam will help improving India's glass industry towards global standards.

Sisecam has invested in four new coater lines across the world this year, out of which two have been commissioned and two are yet to be commissioned including India. This strategic expansion demonstrates Sisecam's unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the high-performance glass segment. Sisecam believes in the potential of the Indian market and is exploring further investment opportunities in the future.

A Legacy of Excellence and Global Reach

Sisecam is a global leader in the glass and chemicals industries, providing solutions that integrate innovation, sustainability and functionality. With a strong commitment to research and development, Sisecam continues to set new standards in glass manufacturing, driving a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

With a 90-year corporate history, Sisecam operates 43 production facilities across 13 countries on four continents, employs more than 22,000 professionals and generates an annual turnover of approx. $6 billion. Sisecam is among the world's top 5 producers of flat glass and glass packaging, among top 3 producers of soda ash, while holding No. 1 position in glassware production.

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by Is Bank, Sisecam was established to build Turkiye's glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam is one of the world's top five producers in its sectors.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 13 countries, including Turkiye, India, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce and the use of smart technologies. Supported by more than 22,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing towards its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspectives of protecting the planet, empowering communities and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

Learn more: www.sisecam.com.

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