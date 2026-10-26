SLS Pune Invites Applications for B.A. LL.B., B.B.A. LL.B. and B.Com. LL.B. via SLAT

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: Registrations for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 are now open for the five-year integrated undergraduate law programmes at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University): B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.). SLAT 2027 is mandatory for candidates seeking a place at SLS Pune, and registration and payment closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday).

With a legacy spanning 50 years, SLS Pune is ranked 7th by the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2025. Its three programmes combine law with arts, business administration or commerce, so applicants can choose the integrated route that matches their interests. Its research profile is anchored by the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management and Policy and four Erasmus+ CBHE KA2 projects awarded by the European Union.

Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks.

SLS Pune's research work is driven through the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research (SCALSAR), the institute's dedicated research body, which runs across three clusters, Science, Technology and Innovation Law; Rule of Law in Context; and Comparative Law, and hosts SYMROLIC, its annual international research conference.

The three programmes carry a combined sanctioned intake of 600 seats: 180 for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 300 for B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), and 120 for B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.). All three are full-time, five-year programmes delivered in English, structured across a semester pattern of two semesters per year, totalling ten semesters. Candidates may apply to all three programmes or to any one of their choice at the time of SLAT and institute registration.

"At SLS Pune, we believe a legal education should do more than teach the law, it should prepare students to shape it. As we welcome a new batch of aspirants through SLAT 2027, our five-year B.A. LL.B., B.B.A. LL.B. and B.Com. LL.B. programmes continue to build legal minds equipped for the realities of a rapidly evolving profession, in India and beyond." said Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), speaking about the ongoing registrations.

Graduates of SLS Pune's five-year programmes go on to a wide spread of career paths, supported by the institute's Career & Professional Development Cell, which maintains an established placement network spanning litigation firms, corporate law firms, solicitors' practices, private practitioners, and governmental commissions and agencies. Among the institute's alumni is Mr. Anuj Singh, a graduate of the five-year law programme, who was selected for the prestigious Pegasus Scholarship by the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple, London, one example of the kind of distinguished career outcomes the programme has produced.

The SLAT 2027 test dates are December 19th, 2026 (Saturday) and December 26th, 2026 (Saturday). SLAT will be conducted in 62 centres across India and follows a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes across five sections: Legal Reasoning, Logical Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge. Candidates may attempt the test twice, with the higher of the two scores considered for evaluation. There is no negative marking in SLAT 2027.

Registration Process:

To register for SLAT 2027, candidates must visit the official registration portal at https://www.slat-test.org/, fill in their personal and academic details, enter the OTP sent to their registered email or mobile number, and complete payment of the registration fee. The registration fee is ₹2,550 per test (government taxes additional, as and when applicable), with an additional ₹1,000 per programme for institute selection. Candidates applying to SLS Pune must indicate their preferred programme(s) at the time of registration and complete the separate programme registration fee for each one they wish to apply to.

Please note that payment of only the SLAT entrance test registration fee will not make you eligible for shortlisting in any programme, regardless of your SLAT score. Both fees must be paid as per the instructions provided on the registration portal. Failure to pay the programme registration fee will result in your application not being considered for that programme. No communication will be entertained in this regard.

Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password via email and SMS. For queries, candidates may log in with their SLAT ID and raise a query. It is essential to maintain a valid email address and mobile number throughout the process and ensure all information corresponds accurately to the candidate's credentials. Symbiosis International University (SIU) reserves the right to cancel any candidature if incorrect information is provided.

For more details on the programmes offered at SLS Pune visit: www.symlaw.ac.in

Apply Now via SLAT 2027

Media contact: info@slat-test.org

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