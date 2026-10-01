Smart Cities India Expo rebrands as Bharat Future Cities Expo

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Exhibitions India Group, in association with India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is pleased to announce the rebranding of Smart Cities India Expo as Bharat Future Cities Expo.

The newly rebranded Expo will be held from 23-25 March 2027 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, alongside the 34th Convergence India Expo, AI Bharat Expo, Data Centre Expo & Smart Mobility India Expo.

The new identity reflects the expanding scale and changing nature of India's urban transformation. As India enters its next phase of growth, the focus is moving beyond individual smart city projects towards future-ready urban transformation across cities, towns, new urban centres, industrial corridors, campuses, mobility networks and digital infrastructure ecosystems.

As India advances its vision of Viksit Bharat, urban development increasingly spans both physical and digital infrastructure - from connected public services and digital governance to intelligent mobility, data infrastructure, energy management and citizen-centric services. The rebranding to Bharat Future Cities Expo captures this shift and reflects the scale of transformation taking place across urban India.

From Smart Cities to Future Cities

The Expo's journey began in 2015 as the Smart Cities India Expo, launched in support of the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission. Organised by Exhibitions India Group, the platform has evolved over the past decade into a trade exhibition and conference that showcases and deliberates on the technologies, infrastructure and services shaping India's urban future.

Urban transformation is now moving beyond individual technology deployments towards more connected and integrated urban systems. Cities and municipalities are adopting technologies spanning digital governance, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent mobility, data infrastructure, energy management and citizen-centric services. Bharat Future Cities Expo reflects this evolution, bringing together the wider ecosystem required to build the cities of tomorrow.

A Platform for India's Future Cities

Bharat Future Cities Expo will serve as a national platform for technologies, policies, partnerships and solutions shaping the next generation of liveable, connected, resilient, sustainable and digitally enabled cities.

The Expo will focus on key areas including:

- Urban digital governance

- AI for cities

- Command and control centres

- Urban data, cloud and data centres

- IoT and connected infrastructure

- Urban cybersecurity

- Smart mobility and EV infrastructure

- Climate-tech and green urban solutions

- Safety, surveillance and emergency response

- GovTech and citizen services

- Drones, robotics and automation

- Urban innovation and startups

The rebrand marks a strategic shift from a conventional "smart city" exhibition to a broader, technology-led urban transformation platform. It reflects the need to address the full ecosystem that will power India's future cities - digital infrastructure, energy, mobility, data, governance, sustainability, security and citizen-centric service delivery.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said:

"This rebranding is more than a change of name; it reflects a change in how we see and tell the story of urban India. The conversation is no longer about a limited number of cities becoming smart, but about a much broader transformation taking place across cities, towns and urban ecosystems across Bharat. Bharat Future Cities Expo reflects this evolution and brings together the technologies, infrastructure, governance and partnerships needed to shape cities that are liveable, resilient, connected, sustainable and citizen-centric."

Held alongside Convergence India Expo, India's leading technology and digital transformation platform, the Expo will bring together government, urban development authorities, municipal leaders, technology providers, infrastructure companies, investors, startups, mobility players, data centre developers, policy institutions and global solution providers.

The co-location with AI Bharat Expo, Data Centre Expo and Smart Mobility Expo further strengthens the platform by connecting future cities with the digital, data, AI and mobility infrastructure that will power them.

What to expect at Bharat Future Cities Expo 2027

The 12th Bharat Future Cities Expo will feature curated forums, roundtables and technology showcases across the full spectrum of urban transformation, including:

- Urban Digital Governance Forum - digital governance, municipal platforms, citizen services, standards and data-led governance.

- AI for Cities Summit - applications of AI in traffic management, public safety, utilities, urban planning, the environment and citizen services.

- City Command & Control Showcase - ICCCs, emergency response, video analytics, dashboards and integrated urban operations.

- Data Centres for Future Cities Forum - cloud, edge, AI workloads, urban digital infrastructure and data sovereignty.

- Future Mobility & EV Infrastructure Zone - EV charging, public transport, fleet electrification, traffic systems and smart parking.

- City Leaders' Roundtable - bringing together municipal commissioners, smart city CEOs, urban departments, development authorities and technology providers.

The 2026 edition of Convergence India and Smart Future Cities India witnessed participation from over 41,250 attendees, 1,022 participants, 23 countries, 280 speakers and 200 startups, reinforcing the platform's position as a major meeting ground for technology, infrastructure and innovation stakeholders.

For 2027, the platform is expected to bring together 50,000 B2B attendees, 1,200 participants, 300 startups, 150 investors, 300 speakers and representatives from 25 countries.

The Expo will bring together Union and state government ministries, municipal corporations, urban development authorities, smart city commissioners and CEOs, urban planners and architects, systems integrators, technology providers, startups, enterprise buyers, investors and international delegations.

Its exhibiting profile will span urban digital governance platforms, AI and IoT solutions, integrated command and control centre technologies, EV and mobility infrastructure, data centre and cloud/edge infrastructure, and sustainable building, water and energy solutions.

Bharat Future Cities Expo 2027 will create opportunities for government-industry engagement, technology showcases, policy dialogue, city-focused solutions, investment discussions, buyer meetings and cross-sector partnerships.

12th Bharat Future Cities Expo 2027

23-25 March 2027 Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Co-located with: Convergence India Expo AI Bharat Expo Data Centre Expo Smart Mobility Expo

About Exhibitions India Group

Exhibitions India Group is a leading trade promotion organisation with over three decades of experience in creating high-impact business platforms across technology, infrastructure, smart cities, mobility, digital transformation and emerging sectors. The Group works closely with government, industry, associations and global partners to enable meaningful business engagement and international collaboration.

Official Website: www.bharatfuturecities.com

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