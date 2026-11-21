VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: SnailEL is a specialised molluscicide product containing Niclosamide Olamine Salt 70% WP, developed for use in aquaculture and agriculture to control Golden Apple Snails. The product is positioned as a solution for managing snail-related challenges in agricultural and aquaculture environments. SnailEL is also an antibiotic-free product, reflecting its distinct product formulation and application focus.

SnailEL - Specialised Golden Apple Snail Control Solution

Golden Apple Snails are recognised as a major concern in agricultural and aquaculture settings, particularly because of their impact on crops and aquatic ecosystems. Effective snail management is an important aspect of maintaining agricultural productivity and managing aquaculture operations.

SnailEL, formulated with Niclosamide Olamine Salt 70% WP, is designed as a molluscicide for controlling Golden Apple Snails. Its application focus covers both aquaculture and agricultural sectors, addressing the need for specialised snail control solutions.

Elppe - Experience, Expertise and Innovation in the Chemical Industry

Over the past 22 years, Elppe has established its presence in the chemical industry through its involvement in a diverse range of chemical projects, including hazardous reactions and chiral chemistry.

The company's expertise extends from synthesising key basic intermediates to developing challenging advanced molecules required for the manufacturing of high-quality chemicals for the pharmaceutical, polymer and speciality chemical industries.

At Elppe, stakeholders are considered long-term partners. The company believes in building strong professional relationships through collaboration, technical expertise and a commitment to delivering value.

Our Culture - People, Partnerships and Progress

At Elppe, people are recognised as the foundation of organisational success. The company promotes a collaborative and inclusive working environment where individuals with diverse qualifications, capabilities and strengths work together to develop solutions for tomorrow.

Elppe believes that success is not measured only by achievements but also by the values and principles followed throughout the journey. Equality, teamwork, partnership and integrity form the foundation of its corporate culture.

The company encourages employees to take on new challenges, share knowledge and continuously develop their professional capabilities. Through teamwork, coaching and collaboration, Elppe aims to bring out the best in individuals and strengthen collective performance.

Building a Better Future Through People and Innovation

Elppe believes that developing the right talent is essential for long-term business success. The company focuses on building a strong team of skilled individuals who complement one another and contribute towards shared organisational goals.

By providing opportunities for professional development, encouraging innovation and maintaining an inclusive workplace, Elppe strives to create an environment where employees can grow and achieve their potential.

With more than two decades of experience in the chemical industry, a partnership-oriented approach and a people-focused culture, Elppe continues to pursue progress through technical expertise, collaboration and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)