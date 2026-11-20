VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: Soch Apparels Pvt. Ltd., a renowned Indian ethnic wear brand, has partnered with OneConsent, an AI-powered DPDP-compliant Consent Management Platform, to manage consent across its business operations. Under the collaboration, OneConsent will provide Soch with a centralized record of permissions granted by Data Principals, including customers, employees, vendors, business partners and other individuals whose personal data it processes, track each permission against its purpose, and manage updates and withdrawals as they happen.

Soch interacts with different categories of Data Principals across multiple touchpoints, often involving separate permissions captured in different systems. With OneConsent, these permissions can be brought into one place, ensuring that consent is recorded against its specified purpose and that updates are reflected across channels. Every change to a Data Principal's consent will be time-stamped and logged, giving Soch a verifiable history it can rely on for internal governance and regulatory review.

As part of the engagement, OneConsent will support Soch across key stages of its DPDP compliance journey, including discovery and assessment, remediation planning, integration and configuration, testing and validation, and ongoing audits and improvements.

The move comes as businesses in India prepare for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. The DPDP Rules, 2025, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 13 November 2025, set out a phased timeline. The latest milestone arrived on 13 November 2026, when the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI) portal launched, marking an important step toward operationalising the country's data protection framework and enabling the registration of Consent Managers. The core obligations on Consent Notices, Data Principal Rights and Breach Reporting follow on 13 May 2027, and the Act allows penalties of up to ₹250 crore for certain violations.

Under the DPDPA Act, consent must be tied to a specified purpose, and managing consent must be as easy as giving it. For businesses, meeting that standard is less about the consent form and more about the systems behind it: knowing, at any given moment, what each Data Principal has agreed to, for which purpose, and whether that permission still applies.

Speaking on the partnership, Soumya Chatterjee, CEO & Co-Founder, OneConsent, said, "Soch has been an integral part of Zence CRM ecosystem, enabling connected customer experiences. With OneConsent, we are extending this partnership by bringing consent compliance into the broader business ecosystem, helping Soch maintain consent continuity across applicable touchpoints while strengthening transparency, privacy, and trust. Together, we are building a more connected and responsible data management ecosystem."

The partnership echoes a wider shift among Indian brands toward building consent management into everyday data operations, well ahead of the DPDP Act's compliance deadlines.

About OneConsent

OneConsent is an AI-powered Consent Management Platform designed to support businesses in meeting DPDPA requirements. It enables organizations to manage the consent lifecycle, including collection, tracking and withdrawal, while maintaining auditable records. The platform helps businesses translate data protection obligations into accountable operational practices.

For more information, visit https://oneconsent.ai/

About Soch Apparels Pvt Ltd

Soch Apparels Pvt Ltd represents a harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary artistry in ethnic fashion. Founded in 2005 with its first exclusive store in Bengaluru, Soch today operates over 175 stores across 60+ cities in India. The brand offers a wide range of intricately crafted women's ethnic wear, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. With a dedicated team of over 1,400 members, Soch continues to deliver quality, innovation, and exceptional customer experience across its growing retail footprint.

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