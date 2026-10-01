SpotX Is Reimagining Digital Screens: The Next Generation Won't Just Display, They'll Understand

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: SpotX, a SaaS platform founded by Sanya Jindal and Virkaran Singh, is building an AI-powered technology layer that brings audience intelligence, analytics, automation and accountability to digital screen networks.

Walk into a mall, restaurant, retail store, cinema or real-estate experience centre and chances are you will encounter a digital screen.

They are everywhere.

But while digital screens have become increasingly sophisticated, the technology managing them has often remained surprisingly basic: upload content, schedule it and play it.

SpotX believes the screen can do much more.

Founded by Sanya Jindal and Virkaran Singh, SpotX is a SaaS platform designed to turn distributed screen networks into intelligent, measurable and centrally managed business infrastructure.

The platform brings together content management, campaign scheduling, AI-powered audience analytics, remote monitoring, proof-of-play, automation and performance intelligence within a single system.

The idea is simple: if businesses can track, analyse and optimise almost every interaction in the digital world, why should physical screens be any different?

When a Screen Becomes More Than a Display

For years, the success of a digital screen campaign has largely been measured by whether the content was displayed.

SpotX is looking at the bigger picture.

Through camera-powered audience intelligence, the platform is designed to help businesses understand factors such as audience demographics, dwell time, engagement patterns and content performance-creating a richer layer of data around what happens in front of a screen.

That changes the role of the screen.

It is no longer simply a surface for communication. It becomes a source of operational and audience intelligence.

"The real opportunity is not just putting intelligence into the screen, but creating an intelligence layer around the entire screen ecosystem," said Sanya Jindal, Founder & Director, SpotX. "We are looking at how audience data, content performance, campaign delivery and operational metrics can work together to create a much clearer picture of what is happening in a physical environment. The ability to analyse these signals in real time can help businesses understand audience behaviour, identify patterns and continuously optimise content and campaigns. In many ways, we are bringing the analytical depth businesses are accustomed to in digital environments into the physical world."

From 'Did It Play?' to 'Did It Work?'

Running a screen network at scale comes with a different set of problems.

Is the screen online? Is the right campaign playing? Did every scheduled impression run? Which device has gone offline? What content is running at a particular location? Can everything be updated without sending someone to the site?

SpotX is designed to bring these questions into one dashboard.

Businesses can manage content, build playlists, schedule campaigns, monitor device health, track connectivity and generate proof-of-play reports remotely.

For DOOH operators and brands managing distributed networks, this creates a more transparent connection between campaign delivery, operational performance and audience data.

"The problem we are solving is very practical," said Virkaran Singh, Founder, SpotX. "When a business has screens across multiple locations, managing them individually quickly becomes inefficient. SpotX brings those operations into one platform so teams can deploy content, schedule campaigns, monitor devices and verify delivery without constantly relying on manual intervention. The goal is to make screen networks easier to operate, easier to control and ultimately easier to scale."

One Dashboard. Hundreds of Locations. Thousands of Screens.

SpotX is built for businesses where screens are not limited to one location.

From a central dashboard, teams can publish content, update playlists, schedule campaigns, manage permissions and remotely monitor screen and device status across multiple sites.

The platform also integrates with Canva, allowing creative teams to move more seamlessly from designing content to deploying it across screen networks.

Its hardware-flexible approach is designed to work with existing infrastructure, including web- and Android-based deployments, helping businesses modernise their screen networks without necessarily replacing the underlying hardware.

The company says SpotX is already managing 1,500+ screens across 75+ business locations, with applications spanning retail, QSR, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, malls, cinemas and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).

Why This Matters Now

The physical world is becoming increasingly digital.

Retailers are using screens to influence purchase decisions. Restaurants are deploying dynamic menus and promotions. Malls and cinemas are combining advertising with information and entertainment. Real-estate brands are turning experience centres into immersive digital environments.

As the number of screens grows, so does the complexity of managing them.

And that is where SpotX sees an emerging opportunity-not simply to help businesses run more screens, but to help them understand what those screens are doing.

The company is building toward a model where content, audience intelligence, automation and measurement operate together, creating a more connected layer between media owners, advertisers, businesses and audiences.

The Screen Economy Is Changing

The first generation of digital screens was about replacing static displays.

The next could be about making those displays intelligent.

SpotX is betting that the future of physical-world communication will be shaped not just by what appears on a screen, but by the data, automation and intelligence operating behind it.

And if that vision plays out, the screen in front of you may no longer be simply showing you something.

It may be learning from what happens around it.

About SpotX

SpotX is a SaaS platform for intelligent screen network management, enabling businesses to centrally manage content, automate campaigns, remotely monitor screens and measure performance.

Its capabilities include AI-powered audience intelligence, analytics, proof-of-play reporting, multi-location screen management, dynamic content automation and enterprise governance.

SpotX serves screen-driven industries including DOOH, retail and QSR, malls and cinemas, hospitality, real estate and healthcare.

Website: SpotX.in

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