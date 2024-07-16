Stanley Lifestyles launches flagship store in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Stanley Lifestyles, the fully integrated luxury furniture manufacturer and retailer in India, launched its flagship store in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The store, the first since Stanley Lifestyles' successful IPO in June, and the second in Ahmedabad, has been launched in partnership with Shivalik Group, a leading real estate developer.

Stanley Level Next is aimed at customers in the ultra-luxury home solution market. Located on Sindhu Bhavan Road, the standalone store showcases an extensive collection of top-tier sofas, wardrobes, beds, mattresses, cabinets, and more, offering buyers a comprehensive range of high-end home furnishing and complete home solutions. Visitors can experience the best of craftsmanship, innovation, and design expertise at the store.

Commenting on the launch of the flagship store in Ahmedabad, Sunil Suresh, Managing Director of Stanley Lifestyles, said, "The strength of the 'Stanley' brand and our track record of providing high-quality indigenously manufactured products uniquely position us in the Ahmedabad market. Our collaboration with Shivalik Group brings together two powerhouses, creating a synergy that will redefine luxury home solutions in Gujarat."

Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, said, "We are proud to open the flagship store 'Stanley Next Level' of luxury brand Stanley Lifestyles in Ahmedabad. This is the most premium and high-end luxury furniture store in the entire state. The response to the first Stanley store in Ahmedabad we launched last year has been phenomenal, which inspired us to launch this flagship store. The new store offers a wider collection of the ultra-luxury home solutions the name Stanley Lifestyles embodies."

Shivalik Group has ambitious expansion plans in Gujarat and aims to open more stores of Stanley Lifestyles in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara in the coming months.

Stanley Lifestyles, known for its super-premium and luxury furniture, is among the few home-grown super-premium and luxury consumer brands in India operating at scale in terms of manufacturing as well as retail operations. The company retails its furniture products under the "Stanley" brand, offering a wide range of home solutions such as sofas, armchairs, kitchen cabinets, beds, mattresses, and pillows. Stanley Lifestyles markets and sells its products through a network of 61 stores, with a presence in major metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and across 21 cities in 11 states and union territories.

The company operates stores in three formats: "Stanley Level Next," targeting customers in the ultra-luxury home solution price points, "Stanley Boutique," catering to the luxury category, and "Sofas & More by Stanley," aimed at the super-premium segment. This integrated model, coupled with in-house manufacturing, sets Stanley Lifestyles apart from other Indian and foreign furniture brands, providing complete control over processes ranging from raw material procurement to product sales.

Its other key competitive strengths include being the largest and fastest-growing brand in the luxury/super-premium furniture segment, offering comprehensive home solutions across categories and price points, having a pan-India presence, focusing on design-led product innovation, and maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing process with skilled craftsmanship capabilities.

Shivalik Group is a leading real estate company having executed more than 80 landmark residential, commercial and office space projects, spanning over 20 million sq ft, in Ahmedabad. With its commitment to innovation, quality, and luxury, and a rich legacy of 25+ years, Shivalik Group continues to reshape the skyline of Ahmedabad, delivering iconic projects that redefine urban living and workplaces.

