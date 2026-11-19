PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19: Star Power Structural Projects LLP, a Hyderabad-based Civil, MEP and EPC contracting company, has secured Special Class (Civil) contractor registration from the Government of Telangana. The classification represents the state's highest category of civil contractor registration, enabling the company to bid for public works without an upper project-value limit. This milestone further strengthens its credentials and builds on its growing portfolio of industrial, institutional, and commercial projects.

The achievement follows a period of steady growth and diversification. Originally established as a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contracting business, Star Power expanded its operations in 2025 to offer integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, bringing civil and structural construction, MEP, HVAC and associated project requirements under one roof.

The company's evolution was shaped by an identified gap in the market, particularly among businesses undertaking projects valued below ₹10 crore. These developments often required clients to engage and coordinate multiple contractors for civil works, electrical systems, plumbing and HVAC, as integrated EPC arrangements were largely geared towards higher-value projects.

Recognising this challenge, Star Power developed a single-partner execution model designed to simplify coordination and strengthen accountability. This approach helped the company establish a presence across manufacturing, education and public infrastructure, laying the foundation for its broader EPC capabilities.

"We started by solving a practical problem for clients whose projects were too small to attract an EPC contractor but too complex to manage with five different vendors," said Syed Adnan, Director, Star Power Structural Projects LLP. "Special Class registration recognises the execution capability we have built since then. It lets us take on public infrastructure work of any size in Telangana, but our approach stays the same: one team, one point of accountability, from design to handover."

Star Power's operations are supported by ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, covering quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety, respectively. The company currently operates across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

With this latest recognition, Star Power is positioned to pursue larger public infrastructure opportunities in Telangana while continuing to serve projects across different scales and sectors through its integrated contracting expertise.

About Star Power Structural Projects LLP

Star Power Structural Projects LLP is a Hyderabad-based engineering and construction company specialising in Civil, MEP and EPC contracting. Serving the industrial, commercial, institutional and infrastructure sectors, its capabilities encompass civil and structural works, electrical systems, mechanical and plumbing services, HVAC and comprehensive project execution.

Media contact:

Email: info@starpowerprojects.com | Phone: +91-8712035896

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