Step into the Future: Ai+ Nova 2 Power Combines High Performance with Eye-Catching Design

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 22: Ai+ Smartphone has launched the Nova 2 Power 5G, the latest in the Nova 2 Series, merging cutting-edge design with reliable performance and long-lasting power for a tech-savvy generation.

In a unique twist on traditional smartphone launches, the Nova 2 Power debuted on the runway in New Delhi, showcasing a seamless blend of fashion and technology. The phone was integrated into contemporary runway looks, emphasising its role as a stylish accessory.

Built on the mantra "Design to Inspire. Power to Outlast," the Nova 2 Power centres design in the smartphone experience while delivering the performance and endurance that consumers demand.

Where Technology Meets Fashion

As smartphones increasingly reflect personal identity, the Nova 2 Power transcends mere functionality. Its runway presentation highlights Ai+ Smartphone's vision of placing the device at the nexus of design, aspiration, and technology. Key features include a striking dual-tone back panel, available in Colour Fusion finishes: Blue Gold Fusion and Blue Fusion, alongside Ocean Green, Deep Purple, and Midnight Black. Each colour adeptly shifts under light, adding a distinctive flair.

For the runway, the Nova 2 Power was styled with athleisure pieces by Just Billi by Rashmi Chhabra, showcasing the phone as an integral part of the ensemble.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone), stated, "Today, technology is personal. A smartphone isn't just functional; it's a means of self-expression. With the Nova 2 Power, design matches performance. Its eye-catching Colour Fusion design demands attention, while the internal power supports daily life. Launching it on the runway was a fitting choice for a device at the intersection of tech, design, and personal expression."

Design to Inspire. Power to Outlast

The Nova 2 Power doesn't just look good; it's engineered for endurance. A robust chipset ensures smooth multitasking, while the large 7000mAh battery and 33W fast charging keep up with demanding use throughout the day. A fluid, high-refresh-rate display and capable camera system support everything from work to gaming and content creation.

Nova 2 Power: Key Specifications

- 6.75-inch HD+ Punch-Hole IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate

- MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor (6nm)

- Memory options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, expandable via microSD

- 48MP AI primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 13MP front camera

- 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

- IP65 rating, dual 5G SIM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4

- Available colors: Golden Blue Fusion, Blue Fusion

Pricing and Availability

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants, starting at INR 15999* (Including Bank Offer).

The smartphone's first sale will go live on Flipkart on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 12 am.

From the runway to everyday life, Nova 2 Power represents the next evolution of the Nova Series, bringing together expressive design and dependable performance in a smartphone made to feel more personal.

Design to Inspire. Power to Outlast.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

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