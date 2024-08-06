StepTrade's Chanakya Opportunities Fund Leads Investment in Optimised Solutions

VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 6: Chankya Opportunities Fund I, a SEBI Registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund managed by StepTrade Share Services has made a significant investment in digital transformation and product engineering firm Optimised Solutions Limited. This investment entails a total share allotment of 2,73,224 shares. Ahmedabad-based Optimised Solutions specialises in providing test, measurement, and automation solutions tailored for aerospace and defence companies. The funds will be used by the company to further its expertise in delivering advanced automation solutions, embedded software solutions, IoT, and digital transformation. Optimised Solutions has been an industry player for over 18 years and plans to file an IPO in the year 2025-2026. Its offerings are designed to meet the industry demands in these high stakes sectors.

This investment strengthens StepTrade's role in advancing the SME sector. "Through this investment, StepTrade is not only supporting a promising SME but also contributing to the broader growth of the Aerospace and Defence sectors, encouraging the Government preference towards this sector (recent budget allocation of 4.6 lakh crore)," said CA Kresha Gupta, Director and Fund Manager, StepTrade Share Services.

As the Investment Manager of Chanakya Opportunities Fund I, StepTrade manages its own SEBI Registered AIFs in Categories I, II, and III, as well as providing Portfolio Management Services (PMS). The consistent performance of these funds in the market since their inception highlights StepTrade's robust investment strategy and effective fund management, instilling confidence in its stakeholders and investors.

StepTrade Share Services Private Limited recently received Special Economic Zone (SEZ) approval to set up its Global Fund office at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The Rs 1000 crore India focused fund is expected to be launched soon after the Scheme approval. This strategic move marks a significant development in the financial landscape, particularly in the domain of SME- Exchange, looking that the fund will have special focus on Small Cap and Micro Cap.

About StepTrade Share Services:

Ahmedabad-headquartered StepTrade Share services, founded by CA Kresha Gupta, aims to help investors unlock the potential of small and mid-sized companies. It has developed its expertise to become a trusted leader in the financial services industry, guiding investors towards success since 1993. The ethos of the company has been built to understand that every investor has unique needs. Its dedicated team of experienced professionals is committed to building strong relationships and developing personalised investment solutions. The company leverages its expertise to help investors navigate the ever-changing market and achieve their financial goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)