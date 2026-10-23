STL Achieves Record Q2 FY'27, With Highest-Ever Revenue, EBITDA and Open Order Book

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. For Q2 FY'27, the Company reported the highest-ever revenue of INR 2,529 Cr and EBITDA of INR 846 Cr, a YoY growth of ~145% and ~500%, respectively. The open order book stands at INR 35,274 Cr at the end of the quarter.

This record revenue reflects the convergence of several factors. Demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, with hyperscalers building out data centers that need far more fibre per rack than earlier cloud architectures. A growing share of the business now comes from integrated optical connectivity solutions, with the optical connectivity attach rate reaching an all-time high of 24% during H1 FY'27.

Large multi-year agreements with hyperscalers and telecom operators supported strong order intake and steady execution through the quarter. STL also reported a net debt-free balance sheet this quarter, with PAT at INR 517 Cr, driven by strong revenue growth, margin expansion and a one-time tariff refund gain.

Key order wins in H1 FY'27:

STL's diversified order wins during H1 reflect growing demand for high-performance optical connectivity solutions from hyperscalers and telecom operators globally:

- A US$ 1.2 Bn (~INR 11,500 Cr) multi-year long-term agreement with a hyperscaler to supply optical connectivity products from CY26 to CY30.

- A US$ 1.11 Bn (~INR 10,500 Cr) Product Award Letter from a hyperscaler to supply optical connectivity products from FY27 to FY29.

- A $288 Mn (~INR 2,700 Cr) deal with a hyperscaler for high-density optical fibre cable products from CY27 to CY29.

- A US$ 210 Mn (~INR 2,000 Cr) deal for a leading telecom infrastructure company for high-density optical fibre cables from CY27 to CY29.

- A multi-year optical cable supply agreement worth INR 960 Cr with a leading Indian telecom operator.

Innovation

STL continued to strengthen its portfolio of next-generation optical products in line with the needs of AI-ready digital infrastructure, taking its total patent count to 800+:

- Expanded the STL Neuralis portfolio with Pre-Terminated Fibre Trunk Assemblies (48F-6,912F), designed to power hyperscale data centres.

- Launched a plenum-rated fibre trunk for AI data centre connectivity.

- Launched a new advanced FTTH solution, CONCAT, after successfully completing field trials on the networks of one of the largest telecom service providers in the US.

"Q2 FY'27 is our best quarter yet, with the highest revenue and EBITDA in STL's history. It reflects the strength of demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure" said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. "The large multi-year agreements we secured this quarter, along with an open order book of INR 35,274 Cr, give us strong visibility as hyperscalers and telecom operators scale their digital infrastructure and networks."

*All financials are from continued operations

**Includes one-time net gain of US tariff refund worth INR 161 Cr.

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