STL launches Plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI Data Center Connectivity

PRNewswire

Columbia (South Carolina) [US], September 10: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced an update to its data center portfolio with Optical Fiber Nonconductive Plenum (OFNP) US certification for 48 to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) pre-terminated assembly portfolio. These factory-built cable assemblies are critical to support the AI-led Data Center market requirements with connectors installed, polished, and tested for high performance, preventing the need for field splicing and equipment resulting in fast installation and lowered cost.

With this certification, STL is now among the global AI-ready infrastructure providers for NFPA 262-qualified indoor cable assemblies. The Plenum certified cable assembly portfolio is purpose-built for indoor applications, targeting specialised deployment inside hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center containment zones. Optimised for tight routing environments, these cables enable operators to scale bandwidth within restricted duct spaces without compromising safety compliance.

"As AI workloads push the boundaries of data center design, the physical layer must evolve to meet unprecedented density and safety demands," said Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, Optical Networking Business, STL. "Achieving this plenum certification for our indoor IBR cable family is a testament to STL's engineering excellence and our commitment to being the partner of choice for the world's largest hyperscalers. We are proud to deliver solutions that not only power the AI revolution but do so with the highest standards of safety and reliability."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Center networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Center & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R & D and sustainability.

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