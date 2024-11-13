STL Wins Rs 2600 Crore BharatNet Project in Jammu & Kashmir

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, proudly announced winning the strategically significant Jammu & Kashmir leg of the BharatNet III project, in consortium with Dilip Buildcon Limited. This project, valued at Rs 2600 crore (Rs 1,625 crore in capex and Rs 975 crore for operations & maintenance), strongly aligns with STL's fervour for nation-building and its purpose of Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World.

What sets STL apart from its competition is its Automation-led Fibre deployment approach. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like drone surveys, GIS mapping, and AI-led network design, STL has demonstrated ~26 per cent faster fibre deployment than conventional methods, with nearly 4x fewer fibre cuts. Specially tailored for mega-scale BharatNet rollouts, STL's fibre automation solution will ensure a faster, more efficient rollout with exceptional quality, ultimately bringing reliable broadband connectivity to underserved areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Proven Expertise in Complex Projects

STL's track record in Jammu & Kashmir is well established. The company previously executed the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project, building the world's largest intrusion-proof network spanning over 10,000 kilometres, for the Indian Armed Forces. With this new BharatNet project, STL is now focused on expanding broadband connectivity to villages, paving the way for enhanced opportunities in education, healthcare, and economic development for the citizens of the state.

STL has also been a strong partner in earlier BharatNet phases, successfully executing projects, such as Mahanet in Maharashtra and T-Fibre in Telangana. With over 1,50,000 kilometres of fibre laid across India, STL has established itself as a trusted leader in large-scale network deployments.

Remarking on this development, Praveen Cherian, CEO of STL's Global Services Business, said, "We're truly proud to be part of a project that's not just about laying fibre but about transforming lives. It's in our DNA to support nation-building initiatives that accelerate the country's progress. We are bringing technology-driven solutions to fibre deployment, and that's what sets us apart. Our Fibre Automation Solution enables a 3X faster deployment by infusing automation in the deployment process. Faster deployment and higher-quality networks -- that's the STL edge. That's what we're bringing to BharatNet in Jammu & Kashmir."

