Sumangalam Formulations Pvt. Ltd. Selects BatchMaster Web ERP to Modernize Manufacturing Operations

VMPL

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], October 29: BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. announced that Sumangalam Formulations Pvt. Ltd., a growing manufacturer of colour pigments, textile dyes, water pigments, and resin-based pigments, has selected BatchMaster ERP Web Edition to digitally transform its business operations and support future growth.

Founded in 2013, Sumangalam Formulations has established itself as a reliable manufacturer in the pigment and dyes segment. As the company expanded its operations, the absence of an integrated ERP system led to increasing dependence on manual processes, resulting in operational gaps and limited visibility across functions.

With business scaling up, maintaining quality consistency became difficult due to manual interaction across the shop floor and other operational areas, besides increasing likelihood of human error. In addition, the lack of real-time data availability made it difficult to trace reports and monitor performance effectively, impacting decision-making and overall operational control.

These challenges highlighted the need for a unified, digital platform that could integrate core manufacturing and business processes into a single system. An ERP system was essential to bring structure, traceability, and consistency across operations while reducing dependency on manual workflows.

After evaluating its requirements, Sumangalam Formulations selected BatchMaster Web ERP based on its strong alignment with process manufacturing needs and its comprehensive coverage of critical functions such as production, formulation management, Bill of Materials (BOM), quality control, inventory management, costing, planning, and finance.

BatchMaster Chemical ERP is specifically designed for formula-based industries and provides integrated capabilities for managing formulations, batch production, quality assurance, and traceability - helping manufacturers streamline operations while maintaining product consistency and compliance.

The system's ability to bring together manufacturing and financial processes into a unified platform, along with its industry-specific functionalities, played a key role in the company's decision. Its features for formulation control, production planning, and quality management are expected to significantly improve operational accuracy and reduce inefficiencies caused by manual processes.

By adopting BatchMaster Web ERP, Sumangalam Formulations aims to establish better process control, improve traceability, and achieve consistent product quality across its manufacturing operations. The system is also expected to provide real-time visibility into business data, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

Commenting on the decision, Mr. Harish Joshi, Managing Director, Sumangalam Formulations Pvt. Ltd., said, "We wanted a solution that could support our growing operations with better visibility and control. BatchMaster ERP aligns well with our processes and will help us scale more efficiently."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are pleased to welcome Sumangalam Formulations to the BatchMaster Ecosystem. Our ERP solution is purpose-built for process manufacturers, and we are confident that it will help them enhance operational efficiency, maintain quality consistency, and build a strong foundation for future growth."

The project will be implemented using BatchMaster's proven deployment methodology, ensuring a structured and timely rollout. Both teams are aligned on the implementation roadmap, and the system is expected to deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency, data accuracy, and overall business performance.

The implementation will cover end-to-end business processes, including inventory management, formulation, production, quality control, costing, planning, and financial management. Additionally, the deployment will include specialised add-ons to support sample management and asset tracking, ensuring a more structured and controlled operational environment.

About Sumangalam Formulations Pvt. Ltd.

Sumangalam Formulations Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2013, is a manufacturer of colour pigments, textile dyes, water pigments, and resin-based pigments. Based in Bharuch, Gujarat, the company is committed to delivering high-quality products and continuously improving its manufacturing processes to meet evolving industry demands.

About BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd.

BatchMaster Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions designed specifically for process manufacturing industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, paints & coatings, and cosmetics. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, BatchMaster ERP enables manufacturers to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and drive business growth through industry-specific functionality, automation, and advanced analytics.

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