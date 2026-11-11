Sumax Engineering Limited Reports Strong H1 FY27 Results; Net Profit Up 60% YoY

PNN

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], November 11: Sumax Engineering Limited (NSE: SUMAX), a manufacturer and supplier of automotive consumables and related solutions for automotive OEMs and the auto-refinish and aftermarket segments, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sudeep Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Sumax Engineering Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 has been a strong half for Sumax. Total Income grew 7% to ₹77.49 crore, while EBITDA rose 39% to ₹11.99 crore and Net Profit grew 60% to ₹8.44 crore. Our EBITDA margin expanded by 356 bps to 15.5% and our net profit margin by 360 bps to 10.9%.

Over more than three decades, we have built Sumax into an integrated manufacturer and supplier of automotive consumables, serving automotive OEMs and the auto-refinish and aftermarket segments from our facilities in Chennai and Manesar. Our focus remains on high-usage and repeat-demand product categories across vehicle manufacturing, refinishing, protection and maintenance applications, backed by product quality, technical capabilities and long-standing customer relationships.

With our recent listing, the proposed manufacturing units in Rajasthan and Haryana and value-added offerings such as Paint Protection Film, we are well positioned to participate in the growth of India's automotive sector."

BUSINESS UPDATES AND OUTLOOK

- Tata Motors Approval for PPF: The Company received approval from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited to introduce its Paint Protection Film (PPF), offered with 5-year and 10-year warranty options, through the Tata Motors BTST (Bill to Ship to) model.

- Automechanika Frankfurt 2026: The Company participated in Automechanika Frankfurt 2026 as the Exclusive Distributor in India of INDASA, Portugal, an association since 2006.

- Capacity Expansion: The Company operates at 92% capacity utilisation across its manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Manesar, and is setting up two new manufacturing units in Rajasthan and Haryana.

- High Capacity Utilisation: In H1 FY27, key product lines operated at high utilisation, including die-cuts (95%), polish (92%), Adhesive tapes(92%), buffing pads (91%) and Pre taped Film(90%)

- Wide Market Presence: The Company serves customers across 26 States and Union Territories in India and exports to 9 countries.

ABOUT SUMAX ENGINEERING LIMITED

Sumax Engineering Limited (NSE: SUMAX) is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distribution of automotive consumables and related solutions for automotive OEMs and the auto-refinish and aftermarket segments. The Company's manufacturing division produces adhesive tapes and die-cuts, pre-taped masking film, rubbing and polishing compounds, buffing pads, reflective tapes, domes and graphics and car care products, while its trading segment supplies electrical and pneumatic tools, abrasive sheets, discs and rolls, body shop consumables and aerosol products. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Manesar, with processes certified under ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Ms. Pooja Gandhi

EquiBridgeX Advisors Private Limited

Email: info@equibridgex.com

Website: www.equibridgex.com

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