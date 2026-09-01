Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns on 11 October

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, September 1: Mark your calendar for Sunday, 11 October, as the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon (Hong Kong Cyclothon) returns. Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), Hong Kong's largest annual cycling event this year features two scenic rides - a 56km Ride and a 32km Ride - inviting visitors and cycling aficionados from around the world to enjoy a unique cycling journey through Hong Kong's iconic bridges, tunnels and urban landscapes. Participants can look forward to a distinctive cycling experience like nowhere else, while immersing themselves in the vibrant energy of the Events Capital of Asia. Registration for the event is open. Be among the first to secure your spot and experience Hong Kong from a rare perspective.

For Indian travellers seeking to combine a mix of city experiences, outdoor adventure and short-haul escapes, the Cyclothon offers an opportunity to discover a different side of Hong Kong. Beyond the cycling routes, visitors can further discover a dynamic metropolitan destination, where urban excitement meets breathtaking natural landscapes and a wealth of outdoor adventures.

56km Scenic Ride with an All-New Route Takes Cyclists Through Hong Kong's Diverse Cityscapes to Showcase Different Sides of Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Cyclothon will once again feature two popular non-competitive rides, both set against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour's signature skyline. More than 6,000 cyclists from around the world will set off from the heart of the city at West Kowloon Cultural District, passing through multiple Hong Kong landmarks along major roads while taking in Hong Kong's distinctive scenery blending a dynamic metropolis with a picturesque harbour. Whether taking on the more challenging 56km Ride featuring an all-new route or the shorter 32km Ride, participants will have the rare opportunity to cycle on major roads that are closed to all traffic, savouring the thrill of riding through the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong.

The excitement of the Hong Kong Cyclothon will extend far beyond the cycling routes. On event day, the HKTB will present an action-packed Cyclothon Carnival at the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring a fascinating array of activities from morning until dusk. Spanning sports, entertainment, family-friendly experiences and gourmet offerings, the carnival will immerse cyclists, visitors and locals alike in a vibrant celebration that captures Hong Kong's dynamic city charm.

Registration for the 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon is open now. Cycling enthusiasts and visitors are invited to experience this premier annual sporting event. Stay tuned for more event and registration details at www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/cyclothon.html.

This October Escape to Discover the Natural Wonders Found "Only in Hong Kong"

Autumn is one of the best times to visit Hong Kong, thanks to its mild and pleasant weather. Beyond the adrenaline-pumping Cyclothon, visitors can also embrace the city's spectacular natural landscapes and remarkable geological wonders through a wide variety of outdoor experiences. Home to an abundance of natural attractions, Hong Kong offers everything from lush countryside and scenic outlying islands to magnificent hiking and cycling trails. Visitors can transition effortlessly from the electrifying city to tranquil natural surroundings in less than an hour. From exploring iconic routes such as Dragon's Back, The Victoria Peak Walk and the MacLehose Trail, to discovering the extraordinary coastal scenery of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark and enjoying various water sports in GO PARK Sai Sha (Aqua), you can experience the unique proximity of urban and natural environments that can be found "Only in Hong Kong". For more inspiration on Hong Kong's outdoor experiences, visit www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/outdoors.html.

Images can be accessed at: assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems categoryId=2528 & categoryTypeId=2 & cachedCriteria=1

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

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