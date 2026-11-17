PNN

New Delhi [India], November 17: Suntech Infra Solutions Limited (NSE: SUNTECH), a provider of foundation engineering, civil and structural construction, and construction equipment hiring services, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Highlights (₹ in lakh)

- Revenue from Operations: ₹9,984.45 lakh, up 47.62% YoY from ₹6,763.74 lakh.

- EBITDA: ₹1,809.55 lakh, up 46.66% YoY from ₹1,233.81 lakh.

- EBITDA Margin: Maintained at 18.12%.

- PBT Margin: Improved by 270 basis points to 9.1% from 6.4%.

- Net Profit: ₹601.69 lakh, up 98.94% YoY from ₹302.45 lakh.

- Net Profit Margin: Expanded by 156 basis points to 6.03% from 4.47%.

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased 78.74% to ₹3.11 from ₹1.74.

H1 FY27 Segment-wise Revenue (₹ in lakh)

- Construction and Piling Foundation: ₹9,047.31 lakh, up 44.80% YoY from ₹6,248.34 lakh.

- Construction Equipment Rental: ₹937.14 lakh, up 81.83% YoY from ₹515.40 lakh.

- Total Segment Revenue: ₹9,984.45 lakh, registering 47.62% YoY growth compared with ₹6,763.74 lakh in H1 FY26.

ORDER BOOK

- Order Book and Pipeline - The Company's order book stands at ₹204.20 crore, comprising ₹194.70 crore in Construction and Piling Foundation and ₹9.50 crore in Construction Equipment Rental. The Company also has an order pipeline of over ₹800 crore.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director, Suntech Infra Solutions Limited, said:

"During H1 FY27, Revenue from Operations grew 47.6% YoY to ₹99.84 crore, EBITDA stood at ₹18.09 crore and Net Profit nearly doubled to ₹6.02 crore, up 98.9% YoY. Profit grew faster than revenue, with PBT margin rising to 9.1% from 6.4% and PAT margin to 6.0% from 4.5% a year ago. We secured construction and pilingfoundation orders worth ₹87.7 crore during the period.

From our beginnings in equipment rental, we have grown into an integrated foundation engineering company delivering turnkey piling solutions across refineries, petrochemicals, power, renewable energy, high-rise buildings, metro and rail infrastructure. Our owned equipment fleet, now over 100 machines, together with in-house maintenance and a workforce of over 700 professionals, gives us strong control over execution.

Our priorities for FY27 are timely order execution, selective investment in higher-capacity rigs and strengthening our engineering and site-supervision teams, supported by stronger project monitoring and cost controls."

BUSINESS UPDATES AND OUTLOOK

- Fleet Expansion: The Company invested ₹8.05 crore in capital expenditure during FY26, expanding its operating fleet from 100 to over 103 machines.

- Diversified Project Portfolio: The Company has executed projects across refineries, petrochemicals, renewable energy, high-rise buildings and IT parks, including projects at Mundra, Dahej and Pachpadra.

- Stronger Operational Systems: The Company strengthened project monitoring through activity-wise SOPs, KPI-linked reviews, weekly MIS, ERP-based fleet tracking and tighter project costing.

ABOUT SUNTECH INFRA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Suntech Infra Solutions Limited is a B2B construction and infrastructure solutions company engaged in civil construction, turnkey foundation works, and construction equipment rental services. The Company has executed projects across sectors such as Power, Oil & Gas, Steel, Cement, Renewable Energy, Refineries, Process Plants, and Infrastructure. Suntech is led by a highly experienced management team and has built strong capabilities in piling, foundation engineering, bridge works, and industrial structures.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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