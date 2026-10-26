VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: IIRIS Consulting, India's foremost risk consulting organization in partnership with The Times of India have announced the opening of nominations for Surakshit India Awards 2026, the national level awards initiative for the Secure India Summit (TSIS 2026) organized by IIRIS Consulting and The Times of India Group.

For the second consecutive year, the awards will honor the efforts of those who keep the security of India's workspaces, public spaces, and cyber space intact through their hard work. Nominations for the awards are open till 01 December 2026 in 19 categories and the awarding ceremony will take place on 18 December 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

The Surakshit India Awards are meant to honor the Indian security sector and their contribution to India's development. Through their hard work, often done behind the curtains, these people protect the lives and property of Indians. These awards aim at bringing these heroes into limelight and acknowledging their efforts as a crucial factor behind India's development into a developed nation.

Rooted in the ideology of Surakshit Bharat, Viksit Bharat, the awards rest on the fundamental belief that secure campuses, resilient infrastructure, trusted technology and the courage of the people who stand guard over them every day form the very foundation of a developed India. The purpose of these awards is to acknowledge these efforts, to provide benchmarks for the industry to aspire to and, most importantly, to give overdue recognition to those who serve on the ground.

The Safe & Secure Excellence Awards of 2026 are classified into four categories, with each category saluting a different segment of the safety and security landscape. These include the Safe & Secure Excellence Awards, which are given for secure business campuses, manufacturing facilities, hotels and shopping complexes, along with Made in India security solutions. Meanwhile, the Fire Safety Excellence Awards are given to those organizations and institutions that represent the pinnacle of fire safety, preparedness, and response systems. The Cyber & Information Security Excellence Awards are given to those institutions which have taken adequate cybersecurity measures to protect India's businesses and digital framework, and the Bravehearts Awards honour security personnel and firefighters whose acts of bravery have protected lives and property.

Commenting on the announcement, Garry Singh, President, IIRIS Consulting , said, "Most industry awards celebrate only companies and their leadership. The Surakshit India Awards take a 360-degree view, recognising people, processes, technology and ideas. Beyond honouring the top tier, the Bravehearts Awards provide security guards and firefighters with the highest level of financial and other benefits. These awards are a celebration of what India is achieving."

Organisations may nominate their own campuses, facilities, products, services and initiatives, as well as those they have undertaken for their clients. Nominations for the Bravehearts Awards may be submitted by employers, supervisors and fire departments on behalf of security guards and firefighters, and self nominations are also accepted provided they are accompanied by a letter of authorisation from the nominee's current organisation. All nominations must relate to achievements or acts of bravery that took place between 01 October 2025 and 01 October 2026.

Nominations can be made by visiting www.secureindiasummit.com, registering for the chosen category, downloading the nomination form and uploading the completed form along with the supporting documents. Shortlisted candidates will participate in a virtual interaction with the jury before the final selection.

The award ceremony will be one of the major highlights at the Secure India Summit (TSIS 2026). This summit brings together representatives of the government, military, law enforcement agencies, industry, and security organizations, as well as experts who work on issues of emerging threats and ways of strengthening joint efforts to ensure a safe India.

About The Secure India Summit (TSIS 2026)

Organised by IIRIS Consulting and The Times of India, the Secure India Summit is a national platform that brings together stakeholders from government, industry and the security ecosystem to discuss emerging security challenges, exchange insights and build collaborative approaches to strengthening India's safety and resilience. Returning for its second year, the summit hosts the Surakshit India Awards, which recognise excellence and impactful contributions across security, fire safety and cybersecurity.

About IIRIS Consulting

IIRIS Consulting is a forensic intelligence, investigations and risk advisory firm operating across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The firm advises corporations, financial institutions and governments on investigations, integrity due diligence, digital forensics, geopolitical risk and corporate security, with its headquarters in Delhi NCR and offices in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Nigeria.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)