Tally's AI Rebuild: What Customers, Developers and Accountants Need Next

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Tally Solutions turns 40 this year. It now plans to rebuild its core architecture for artificial intelligence (AI). In an interview with The Economic Times, published on 15 October 2026, Managing Director Tejas Goenka called this the company's sixth major redesign. He said the change is necessary to keep Tally relevant as AI reshapes business software. Reports say the work includes core components such as the database and memory manager.

Tally Solutions plans to rebuild its core software for the AI era. Naman Jain of Tally Experts welcomes the move. He says success will depend on accuracy, continuity, skills and fair pricing.

Views of Naman Jain, Founder and Principal Solutions Architect, Tally Experts

This news matters far beyond one company. Tally says it has served millions of businesses in more than 100 countries, with more than 28,000 partners. Around the software, a large ecosystem of accountants, partners and developers has grown.

Naman Jain, Founder and Principal Solutions Architect at Tally Experts, works with this ecosystem every day. His team, an independent provider, builds TallyPrime customisations, reports, data imports and integrations for businesses. Jain sees the rebuild as a major opportunity. He also believes it must protect the qualities that made Tally trusted.

Speed is useful; control is essential

AI can read documents and prepare entries. This can reduce repetitive data entry. Tally has already started this work. TallyIra, introduced with TallyPrime 7.1, includes Docs by Ira. This feature reads invoices and prepares draft vouchers. Tally states that nothing posts to the books until a person reviews and approves it.

Jain supports this human-review approach. In his view, accounting is not only about speed. Books must be accurate, traceable and ready for audit. Each entry needs a clear source, a validation check and a person who is accountable for it. An error in a draft is easy to fix. An error in a filed return is not. As AI takes on more tasks, he argues, these controls must stay at the centre of the product, not at its edge.

Continuity for customers and developers

Many businesses have used Tally for years. They depend on historical data, established processes, custom reports and connections to other systems. Jain says a new architecture must respect that investment. Backward compatibility, tested migration paths and clear upgrade guidance will matter as much as new AI features. A planned path matters most for businesses with many branches, users or connected systems. He does not suggest that current systems will stop working. But customers will want clear answers before they plan an upgrade.

Developers have similar questions. Tally Definition Language (TDL) is the development language of TallyPrime. Partners use it to build custom fields, reports, workflows and integrations. Many businesses also rely on TallyPrime integrations with ERP, CRM and ecommerce systems to keep daily operations running. How will the new architecture affect TDL code and integration interfaces? Jain does not assume that TDL will be replaced. He asks for clarity early.

He suggests that early documentation, compatibility guidance, migration tools, training and technical support would help developers prepare. Early clarity would also help partners protect the solutions their clients use today. Partners need time to test their work before customers move.

Skills, pricing and shared responsibility

Jobs are a sensitive topic. The Economic Times interview noted that AI-led automation could disrupt traditional bookkeeping roles, while Tally continues to hire and invest in AI. Jain expects routine data entry to change. He does not predict a fixed number of jobs lost or created. Instead, he expects demand to grow for accounting judgment, exception handling, process design, automation and integration skills. Practical training can help accountants make this shift. Firms that build these skills early may find the change easier.

Cost is the next practical question. Today, Docs by Ira is a separate purchase, sold in prepaid page packs. Tally has not announced how AI features in the rebuilt product will be priced. Jain notes that small and mid-sized businesses plan their budgets with care. Transparent and predictable pricing will help them adopt AI with confidence.

Tally has redesigned its software before and kept its users with it. This time, the change reaches beyond code. It affects customers, accountants, partners and developers. Jain sums up his view simply: this change could reshape an entire ecosystem, so the responsibility extends beyond rebuilding the software. It also includes trust, continuity, skills and fair access.

About Tally Experts

Tally Experts is an independent TallyPrime customisation, integration and automation provider based in New Delhi. This article reflects its own views and is not endorsed by Tally Solutions.

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