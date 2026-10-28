VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for Q2 FY27.

Key Metrics: Second Quarter (July - September 2026)

* Revenue was at ₹1,352 Cr; grew by 10.2% QoQ & 25.3% YoY

* Gross profit was at ₹353 Cr; grew by 8.2% QoQ & 23.1% YoY

* EBITDA was at ₹214 Cr; grew by 6.6% QoQ & 20.8% YoY

* Profit after tax was ₹146 Cr, grew by 3.0% QoQ & 17.1% YoY

* Earnings per share at ₹11.09

* Free cash flow of ₹232 Cr, 158% of PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "We delivered another strong quarter with double-digit growth across all key financial metrics. Our Enterprise Business grew 27.2% YoY, reflecting the strength of our customer relationships and competitive position. With over ₹1,400 Cr in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, we are well positioned to pursue our growth ambitions while maintaining financial discipline."

Significant events during the quarter:

* ValueFirst Overseas Acquisition: Tanla completed the acquisition of ValueFirst's overseas business, strengthening its international presence.

* Panel Discussion at London Business School: Tanla and London Business School hosted a panel discussion on Trust in an AI-driven Digital Economy, bringing together leaders from industry, regulation and academia.

* Fast Company: Tanla ranked #8 on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026 list, recognizing its culture of innovation.

* BIG Sustainability Awards 2026: Tanla received the Sustainability Leadership Award, reflecting its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

* Global Fintech Fest 2026: Karix showcased its AI-powered customer engagement solutions, highlighting the role of AI and trust in transforming enterprise communications.

Read our Shareholder Report here.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 3,200 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

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