Tata IIS Becomes India's First and Only AWS SENSE Training Organization

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) has announced that it has become India's first and only American Welding Society (AWS) SENSE Training Organization, marking a significant milestone for its welding education programmes. The recognition enables Tata IIS to implement the AWS SENSE Welding Program, bringing an internationally established framework for welding education into its practical training ecosystem.

The achievement strengthens Tata IIS's focus on preparing young people for manufacturing careers through practical training and clearly defined standards. For India's skilling sector, it offers an example of how industry focused education can connect local training with international approaches to developing and assessing welding competence.

What AWS SENSE means for welding education

The American Welding Society is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to advancing the science, technology and application of welding and related joining and cutting processes. Its activities include technical standards, education and professional certification.

AWS SENSE provides standards and guidelines that help training organisations develop structured welding education programmes. It combines knowledge development with practical skills and assessment, helping learners demonstrate competence against defined requirements.

At Tata IIS, the programme brings together classroom learning, hands-on training, theory assessments and performance evaluations. Students who successfully meet the applicable programme requirements become eligible for AWS-issued SENSE certificates and credentials. This provides a structured way to document the knowledge and practical abilities they have demonstrated.

Part of an international welding education community

The AWS SENSE framework is used by technical education institutions internationally. In the United States, Kansas City Kansas Community College identifies its welding programme as registered with AWS as a SENSE school. The College of Southern Nevada also identifies itself as an AWS-recognised SENSE institution.

Tata IIS's participation connects its welding education with this established framework, supporting its ambition to prepare Indian learners with skills relevant to modern industrial workplaces.

Practical training for modern manufacturing

Tata IIS is a Section 8, not-for-profit company established by the Tata Group to set up and manage IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. IIS Ahmedabad receives additional support from the Government of Gujarat.

Welding is a core domain within its advanced manufacturing offering, alongside automation, robotics, CNC machining and industrial 3D printing. With 70% of training devoted to hands-on learning, the institute helps learners connect technical understanding with practical workplace skills.

Inside the welding laboratories

Tata IIS's published welding training information covers Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW/MIG/MAG), Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW/TIG). Learners also study welding safety, welding symbols, thermal cutting, Visual inspection & NDE.

Its published laboratory information describes industry-grade equipment and Lincoln Electric power sources. At IIS Mumbai, Tata IIS has also documented hands-on training with an ABB IRB 1520ID robotic welding system and IRC5 controller, including robot teaching and path programming for gas metal arc welding.

Exposure to manual processes and automated systems helps learners understand the changing nature of industrial welding. Training emphasises safe working practices, process control and weld quality, helping students build the discipline needed on a factory floor.

Supporting learners and industry

Welding contributes to manufacturing across automotive, heavy engineering, infrastructure and energy applications. A structured approach to training can help learners build confidence while giving employers a clearer understanding of the competencies covered and assessed.

As India strengthens its manufacturing capabilities, initiatives that connect practical education with established industry standards can support the development of a skilled workforce. Tata IIS's AWS SENSE milestone advances its commitment to making skilling aspirational and preparing young people to contribute effectively in industry.

For more information, visit www.tataiis.org

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