Team BHIVE Secures First Place in Corporate Relay at IRONMAN Goa

NewsVoir

Goa [India], November 3: BHIVE Workspace, India's largest coworking & managed office space provider, brought together 23 employees and members for the sixth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, held at Miramar Beach, Panaji, on November 1. The participants represented seven relay teams and two individual athletes, including four women. From BHIVE, eighteen participants took part in an IRONMAN event for the first time, while five returned after participating in the event last year.

Adding to the achievement, BHIVE's Team (Team 04) secured first place in the Corporate Relay category, completing the event in just 6 hours, 25 minutes and 36 seconds. The winning team comprised Mourya Manohar, a BHIVE member and Rithick S and Madhu Kumar N, both BHIVE employees. The finish brought together employees and a member on the podium, reflecting the strong sense of community that lies at the heart of BHIVE.

The participation highlights BHIVE's focus on building a campus-led workspace ecosystem where fitness, community and an active lifestyle extend beyond the workday. BHIVE Fitness Club brings employees and members together through shared fitness interests and activities, creating opportunities to stay active, pursue personal goals and build connections. As part of their five-month preparation for IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, participants came together through this community and followed a structured training programme from June, balancing their preparation with professional responsibilities.

Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace, said, "At BHIVE, we believe a workspace should support more than professional goals. It should help people stay active, chase personal milestones and build meaningful connections. This year, around 24 BHIVE employees and members took on IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, more than three times last year's number, and it was particularly rewarding to see Team BHIVE win the Corporate Relay category. Through our campus-led ecosystem and BHIVE Fitness Club, we want to make an active lifestyle part of everyday work for the 50,000 people across our campuses and bring our belief in Work-Life Harmony to life."

BHIVE backed the participants throughout their preparation, sponsoring registration fees and covering their travel, accommodation and meals in Goa. The company also arranged structured coaching from coach Sridhar Venkataraman, practical training workshops, open-water and lake-swimming practice, and learning sessions with experienced endurance athletes.

Ahead of race day, participants also took part in a mini-triathlon training simulation in Goa with Milind Soman, BHIVE's Brand Ambassador. The session offered an opportunity to experience the demands of the event across swimming, cycling and running, helping participants prepare for race day with greater confidence.

Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador, BHIVE, said, "Endurance events like IRONMAN 70.3 are about celebrating the greatest gifts we have been given - the mind, body and spirit. It was great to spend time with Team BHIVE during their pre-race training simulation in Goa and see the enthusiasm with which employees and members came together for this challenge. What makes this journey special is not just the race itself, but the preparation, commitment and sense of community that go into it. It is encouraging to see BHIVE create an environment where people are motivated to pursue an active lifestyle and challenge themselves to explore their capabilities."

The preparation journey has also been documented through BHIVE's YouTube series, Ironman Challenge at BHIVE Season 2, capturing participants' training, experiences and progress. (Watch the series here).

One of the journeys that captured the spirit of the initiative was that of Jude Almeida, a BHIVE team member who took on the swimming leg of his relay team despite never having learnt to swim before beginning his preparation. Through structured practice and sessions with the BHIVE Swim Club, Jude progressed from being a non-swimmer to completing his first 2,000-metre swim in August. His journey reflects how consistent training and community encouragement can help people take on unfamiliar challenges. At IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, Jude went on to complete the swimming leg, contributing to his relay team's successful completion of the event.

IRONMAN 70.3 is a 113-kilometre endurance event comprising a 1.9-kilometre open-water swim, a 90-kilometre cycling leg and a 21.1-kilometre run. Individual participants complete all three disciplines, while relay teams divide the legs among their members.

About BHIVE Workspace

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, BHIVE Workspace is India's largest campus coworking company and one of the fastest-growing providers of managed office spaces in the country. BHIVE operates 28+ centres with 8 campuses across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering 1.8 million sq. ft. of premium workspace and serving a community of over 1,000 client companies, from early-stage startups to large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

BHIVE's campus-led model is what sets it apart from conventional coworking. Each campus integrates design-driven workspaces with sports infrastructure, fitness facilities, community programming, and Indian hospitality, built around the company's core philosophy of Work-Life Harmony. Amenities across campuses include cafes, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including on holidays.

Built around the philosophy of "Elevate Your Lifestyle at Work," BHIVE promotes work-life harmony by combining productivity with well-being. Its design-driven spaces feature modern amenities such as cafes, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including holidays. BHIVE's Work From Anywhere feature allows members to access any BHIVE centre on a single membership, offering unmatched flexibility and mobility for modern, distributed teams. As a fitness-driven and active lifestyle coworking brand, BHIVE continues to integrate movement, sports, and fitness into the everyday work experience, enabling members to perform at their best both professionally and personally.

For more information, visit www.bhiveworkspace.com.

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