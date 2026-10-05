TechD Cybersecurity Wins Record Rs. 13.08 Crore Order; Order Book Stands at Rs. 70 Crore

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 5: TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE: TECHD), a technology-led cybersecurity company, has received the largest single order in its history: a Rs. 13.08 crore (including GST), three-year technology engagement for an end customer in the BFSI sector.

With this win, the company's order book stands at Rs. 70 crore, up about 63% from Rs. 43 crore as of March 31, 2026. The order also takes the wins secured within one week, between September 29 and October 4, 2026, to Rs. 18.53 crore including GST, across 11 orders and one Letter of Intent.

The week's order wins span banking and financial services, IT services, e-commerce, financial technology and other enterprise segments, covering cybersecurity services, SIEM, managed security, security assessments and technology platforms.

"Winning our largest order to date and taking our order book to Rs. 70 crore in the same week reflects the trust enterprises are placing in TechD. Our focus now is on executing these multi-year engagements well and continuing to build a technology-led, recurring business," said Sunny Vaghela, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, TechD Cybersecurity Limited.

At a Glance

Record Rs. 13.08 Crore, Three-Year BFSI Engagement

The October 4 order is valued at Rs. 13.08 crore including GST (Rs. 11.09 crore excluding GST) and is the largest single order received by TechD to date. The order has been placed by a system integrator and distribution company for an end customer in the banking and financial services sector.

The engagement covers enterprise APM, ASM and AIOps platform licensing for up to 50 applications, together with implementation, support and managed services. The three-year duration is aligned with TechD's focus on building longer-term customer relationships and increasing the contribution of technology-led and managed cybersecurity services to its business.

Order Book at Rs. 70 Crore; Rs. 18.53 Crore Secured in One Week

The Rs. 70 crore order book, together with the nature of the recent engagements, reflects the company's growing enterprise presence and increasing focus on longer-duration, technology-led and managed cybersecurity engagements.

On September 29, TechD announced five orders aggregating Rs. 3.08 crore across geospatial technology, banking, financial services, IT services and e-commerce. The engagements included EDR subscription and support, SIEM support, enterprise security implementation, platform support and network security services.

On September 30, the company announced a further Rs. 2.36 crore through five purchase/service orders and one LOI. These included a three-year engagement covering SIEM, Managed SOC, threat intelligence and security awareness SaaS, cybersecurity audit and assessment mandates, and an LOI for a three-year MSSP engagement with a SEBI-registered stock broking company.

Building a Technology-Led Cybersecurity Business

TechD is continuing its evolution from a services-led cybersecurity company towards an integrated, technology-led cybersecurity platform combining cybersecurity services, Managed Security Services, proprietary products and AI-native capabilities.

The company is developing TECHD ONE, its unified cybersecurity platform, with an initial portfolio addressing external threats, software supply-chain security, human behavioural risks and operational technology.

The company's growing focus on MSSP and SOC engagements, longer-duration contracts and proprietary technology is intended to increase the recurring component of its business and create opportunities for deeper engagement with its existing customer base.

Investing in Scale and Capabilities

TechD is also developing its 60,000 sq. ft. Techdefence Cyber Valley, expected to become operational in H2 FY27. The facility is planned to bring together a Global SOC, Cyber Capability Centre, Innovation Labs, Training Academy and AI-driven cyber defence infrastructure.

The initiative is intended to provide infrastructure to support the company's cybersecurity operations, technology development, training and future growth.

Established Customer Base and Global Opportunity

TechD currently serves 750+ customers globally across government, BFSI, enterprises and education, with a reported 98% renewal rate. The company has an established presence across North America, the UAE and Mauritius, providing a platform for further expansion across international markets.

TechD's order book now stands at Rs. 70 crore, compared with Rs. 43 crore as of March 31, 2026, with FY27 mandates so far spanning MSSP, SOC, SIEM, VAPT, technology platforms and cybersecurity services.

Focused on Sustainable and Scalable Growth

The cybersecurity industry is undergoing structural change driven by digitalisation, cloud adoption, connected infrastructure, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, AI adoption, software supply-chain risks and expanding data protection requirements.

TechD's strategy is to participate in this growth through a combination of enterprise cybersecurity services, managed security engagements, proprietary technology, recurring contracts and international expansion.

The record Rs. 13.08 crore order, together with an order book of Rs. 70 crore and Rs. 18.53 crore of orders secured within one week, underlines the traction being built across these business areas.

The company remains focused on disciplined execution, strengthening customer relationships and investing in technology and capabilities that can support sustainable growth over the long term.

About TechD Cybersecurity Limited

TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE: TECHD) is focused on building a technology-led cybersecurity platform combining cybersecurity services, managed security engagements and proprietary AI-native cybersecurity products.

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Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release concerning the company's future growth prospects, order book, business plans and expected timelines are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, competition, customer decisions, execution of orders, technology and regulatory changes. The order book and order values stated are based on orders received and are not a forecast of revenue or profit. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company, except as required by applicable law.

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