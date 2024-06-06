Telangana's Kothur has become the location of choice for aerospace, chemicals and automotive companies

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Horizon Industrial Park's strategic location in Kothur, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities and built-to-suit warehouse and factory solutions, makes it the ideal destination for diverse companies looking to optimize their supply chain operations.

The 45-acre industrial and warehousing park is within the developed TSIIC industrial area of Kothur, and off the National Highway 44 (Hyderabad -Bengaluru Highway), with easy access to the international airport. Companies operating in Kothur enjoy unparalleled accessibility and connectivity, facilitating seamless distribution networks and efficient supply chain operations. This strategic advantage enhances operational efficiency and enables these industry giants to stay agile and responsive to market demands, ultimately driving their growth and success in the competitive landscape.

Four leading brands from the automotive, aerospace and chemicals sectors have chosen Kothur for their operations this year. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles' 'Grade A facility in Kothur near Hyderabad is equipped with a dedicated 63,000 SFT warehouse division for OEM parts. Concurrently, JEH Aerospace has launched a manufacturing unit spanning ~59,000 SFT within Horizon's park, offering innovative manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry. Naffco 'is setting up a manufacturing plant spanning ~72,400 SFT This strategic move aligns with Naffco's vision to expand its operations within a dynamic and supportive industrial ecosystem. Furthermore, Fosroc India, a leading manufacturer of high-performance chemicals for the construction industry, has established a state-of-the-art, built-to-suit factory and campus covering an impressive ~1,80,000 SFT at Horizon Industrial Park Kothur.

"It's truly inspiring to see industry giants like Volvo Eicher, NAFFCO, JEH Aerospace, and Fosroc Chemical entrusting us with their warehousing needs in Kothur. Our dedication to providing bespoke solutions underscore our commitment to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of our esteemed clients, propelling their businesses towards unparalleled success." - Urvish Rambhia, Director at Horizon Industrial Parks.

About Horizon Industrial Parks:

Horizon Industrial Parks is a logistics platform in India owned by Blackstone Real Estate funds. Horizon Industrial Parks (together with affiliates) manages 24 industrial and logistics parks spread across more than 1,700 acres and with an area of 42 million square feet, which are in 10 key markets in India.



