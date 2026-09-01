Testing to Tracking: India's Diagnostics Industry Moves Toward Continuous Health Management

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 1: India's diagnostics industry has spent the last decade solving one fundamental problem: access.

Diagnostic testing that once required multiple visits, long waiting periods and physical collection of reports can today be accessed through digital platforms, home sample collection and increasingly seamless healthcare experiences. Consumers can discover tests online, schedule collections from home and receive reports digitally.

But as access improves, a different challenge is becoming increasingly visible: what do consumers actually do with all this health data?

This question could shape the next phase of India's diagnostics market.

For years, diagnostics has largely been a reactive category. A doctor recommends a test, a consumer books it, the sample is collected, the report is generated and the interaction largely ends there. Even preventive health packages, despite their growing popularity, often remain isolated events rather than part of a continuous health journey.

That behaviour is beginning to change.

Consumers are becoming more proactive about monitoring their health. Cholesterol, blood sugar, thyroid levels, vitamin deficiencies, liver and kidney markers and other parameters are increasingly being tracked over time rather than checked only when symptoms appear.

This is creating a fundamental shift in the role of diagnostics.

The value of a diagnostic test is no longer limited to the number printed on a report. Increasingly, its value lies in understanding what that number means in context, how it compares with previous results, whether a marker is improving or deteriorating, and what actions may need to follow.

"Diagnostics is moving from being a point-in-time healthcare transaction to becoming a continuous layer of health intelligence. The next phase of growth will not be driven simply by more tests being conducted but by how effectively the industry helps consumers understand their health patterns, act on them, and stay engaged over time," says Dr. Arpit Jayswal, Founder & CEO, Curelo.

The rise of the health-conscious consumer

This evolution is being supported by a broader change in consumer behaviour.

Wearables have made people accustomed to monitoring steps, heart rate, sleep and other health indicators regularly. Fitness platforms have turned health tracking into an ongoing activity. Consumers increasingly expect information to be accessible, personalised and easy to understand.

Diagnostics is beginning to move in the same direction.

Instead of viewing a blood test as a standalone event, consumers are gradually beginning to see laboratory data as another layer of their personal health information.

The implications are significant. A single cholesterol report provides a snapshot. Multiple reports over several years can reveal a trend. A vitamin D result tells a consumer where they stand today. A sequence of results can show whether an intervention is actually working. Similarly, blood sugar, thyroid, liver and kidney parameters can become considerably more meaningful when viewed against historical data rather than in isolation.

This makes continuity one of the industry's next big opportunities.

From testing to health journeys

India already has a large and increasingly accessible diagnostic ecosystem. The next opportunity may therefore be less about simply adding more testing capacity and more about connecting the information generated through that testing.

Historically, health records have been fragmented across laboratories, hospitals, doctors and diagnostic providers. Consumers may have years of reports but no simple way to bring them together and understand the bigger picture.

This fragmentation creates an unusual paradox: healthcare is generating more data than ever, while consumers can still struggle to understand their health history.

The next generation of diagnostic platforms could help close this gap by bringing together test discovery, historical records, trend analysis and appropriate next steps into a more connected experience.

That could also change the economics of the category.

For a traditionally transactional business, customer value is closely linked to the individual test or package purchased. But if diagnostics becomes part of a consumer's ongoing health journey, the relationship can extend well beyond the first booking.

The industry begins to move from acquisition-led testing to engagement-led healthcare.

Retention could become the new industry metric

This shift is particularly interesting from a business perspective.

In many consumer categories, repeat behaviour is one of the clearest indicators that a product has become part of everyday life. Diagnostics has historically been different, as a specific health need often triggers testing.

But preventive healthcare changes that equation.

Consumers managing chronic conditions, tracking specific biomarkers or simply becoming more proactive about preventive health may have reasons to return periodically.

At Curelo, early consumer behaviour is pointing to this possibility. The platform currently offers more than 4,000 diagnostic tests and has accumulated over 400,000 patient records, providing visibility into how consumers interact with diagnostics beyond their first booking.

The larger industry question is whether repeat testing will increasingly become less about recurring illness and more about recurring health management.

If that happens, retention could become as important a metric for diagnostics businesses as it is for other consumer internet categories.

The real opportunity lies beyond the report

None of this means that the importance of laboratories, testing infrastructure, quality standards or turnaround times is diminishing. These remain fundamental to the industry.

But they are increasingly becoming the foundation rather than the complete consumer proposition.

The next competitive advantage could lie in what happens around the test.

Can consumers discover the right tests more easily?

Can they understand their results without being overwhelmed by medical terminology?

Can they compare current results with their historical data?

Can they identify meaningful changes?

Can they access the right care pathway when something requires attention?

And can all of these steps happen within one connected experience?

These questions point to a broader evolution of diagnostics, from testing as a transaction to diagnostics as an intelligence layer within healthcare.

A category waiting to be redefined

India's diagnostics market has already undergone a significant transformation through greater accessibility, digitisation and convenience.

Its next transformation could be more behavioural.

As consumers become increasingly comfortable tracking their health, diagnostics may gradually become less dependent on a doctor's prescription or an immediate health concern.

Instead, it could become part of an individual's ongoing health-management routine.

That would fundamentally expand the role of the industry.

The winners of the next phase may not simply be the companies capable of processing the largest number of tests. They may be the ones capable of helping consumers derive the highest value from the data those tests generate.

India has spent years making diagnostics easier to access.

The next chapter could be about making diagnostics easier to understand, act upon and return to.

And that could transform diagnostics from a largely invisible support function of healthcare into one of India's most important emerging consumer health categories.

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