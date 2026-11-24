BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: J & B Non-Alcoholic Flavoured Carbonated Beverage introduces J & B Jukebox, its flagship cultural platform in India, with the British pop band Blue headlining its Bengaluru debut on 11 December 2026 at Bhartiya City. Tickets are now available on Skillbox.

Built around the joy of rediscovery, J & B Jukebox brings music, fashion and gaming favourites from the 2000s into the present. From tracks you still know by heart to arcade games that bring out your competitive side, the platform invites longtime fans and new audiences to revisit the era together. At its heart is J & B's Smooth Operator philosophy-effortless charm, playful wit and the confidence to do things your own way.

Blue will take centre stage with favourites including All Rise, One Love and Too Close, giving fans a chance to swap headphones for a crowd singalong. Joining the celebration are OG Smooth Operators Nikhil Chinapa and DJ Ivan, alongside opening act W.I.S.H and Vixen Crew, adding their dance energy to the evening.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President, Marketing - Portfolio Head, Premium and Luxury, Diageo India, said, "The most enduring cultural moments find new ways to resonate with every generation. With J & B Jukebox, we're bringing music, gaming, nostalgia and self-expression together in an experience that feels familiar and refreshingly new. Blue, Nikhil Chinapa and DJ Ivan make an exciting first chapter for Bengaluru. For J & B Non-Alcoholic Flavoured Carbonated Beverage, this captures our Smooth Operator philosophy: effortless in attitude, individual in expression and always open to what's next."

Sharing their excitement, Blue said, "India has always had a special place in our journey, and we're excited to return to Bengaluru with J & B Jukebox. There's something incredibly special about generations of fans coming together, singing along to the same songs and making new memories. Bengaluru, get ready to sing One Love and so much more with us-we'll bring the tunes, you bring the moves!"

Beyond the stage, arcade classics, retro gaming consoles, cassette-inspired setups and interactive installations will turn 2000s nostalgia into a playground for rediscovery. Guests can challenge their crew, revisit old-school favourites and take part in games for a chance to win exclusive J & B merchandise.

Get the crew together. Tickets for J & B Jukebox featuring Blue on 11 December 2026 at Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, are now live on Skillbox: https://sklbx.com/QRzj8aZu

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