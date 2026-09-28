Top Super-Luxury Projects to Look Out for in 2026 Across NCR

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], September 28: The idea of a super-luxury home in NCR is expanding beyond a grand entrance and a generous floor plan. Developers are giving greater prominence to landscaped settings, wellness and recreation, private outdoor space and amenities designed to bring residents together. The projects to watch in 2026 span the region's diverse geography, from established Gurugram addresses to the green sectors of Noida and the fast-growing Yamuna Expressway corridor.

Here are the projects to watch out for in 2026 in Delhi NCR:

Gulshan Dynasty: Located in the prestigious Sector 144 along the Noida Expressway, Gulshan Dynasty emerges as the pinnacle of luxury condominiums, promising residents a lifestyle defined by grandeur and sophistication. Recognised as NCR's first IGBC Platinum-rated residential project and India's first wellness concept project, Gulshan Dynasty has been meticulously planned to deliver a holistic, future-ready living experience. The development provides a verdant sanctuary with a unique farm-to-fork experience while preserving nearly 70% of its land as open space. Spread across 5.8 acres, this ultra-luxurious development comprises premium condominiums and duplexes that offer breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, elevating the overall living experience. Gulshan Dynasty redefines traditional urban living through an unmatched blend of luxury, wellness, comfort, and nature-centric planning. Tailored for the discerning elite, the project features an array of deluxe amenities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an impressive triple-height lobby, landscaped terraces, and thoughtfully curated wellness-focused spaces designed to promote a balanced lifestyle.

The Trillion by Experion: Situated in Sector 48, right on Subhash Chowk, The Trillion offers seamless connectivity to NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, Rajiv Chowk and Sohna Road. While placing Cyber City, IGI Airport, Tesla and the upcoming WTC and IKEA within easy reach. Spanning over 80% green open spaces, The Trillion is shaped around microclimatic design and research backed by the prestigious Singapore University of Technology and Design. Over 1 lakh sq. ft. of social spaces are planned with fine-dining venues, sports arenas, fitness zones, jogging tracks and lounges for an enriching everyday. A GRIHA-rated green building, it offers spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences, anchored by a lush Lake Forest landscape and its three-storey community pavilion. More than a residence, The Trillion brings together community, nature and connectivity for an elevated way of life.

IVY COUNTY: In Noida's Sector 75, IVY COUNTY is positioned within an established residential part of the city, with access to retail, education, healthcare and transport infrastructure. The project takes an eco-conscious approach to apartment living, drawing its concept from the evergreen climbing ivy plant. It is planned with ample open areas, international-standard landscaping and what the developer describes as distinctive lightscaping. It comprises five towers, 27 floors and 546 residences, with 3 and 4-bedroom layouts featuring multiple balconies; the larger configurations also provide a utility room. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, lawn tennis, billiards, basketball and a restaurant, while the master plan includes a central green, amphitheatre and outdoor sports areas.

CRC Maesta: Envisioned as a landmark of refined urban living, CRC Maesta brings together contemporary architecture, expansive green landscapes, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle experiences in the heart of Greater Noida West. The development has been designed to cater to modern homebuyers seeking spacious residences, elevated comfort, and a sense of exclusivity within a well-planned community environment. Featuring elegantly crafted low-density high-rise towers, premium amenities, wellness-focused spaces, and a grand clubhouse, CRC Maesta offers a seamless blend of luxury and functionality. The project also emphasises openness and holistic living through landscaped greens, recreational zones, and community-centric planning that enhances everyday life. Backed by strong connectivity to Noida, Delhi, and key NCR corridors, CRC Maesta stands as a contemporary residential destination that reflects sophistication, convenience, and aspirational living.

Prateek Canary: Situated in Sector 150, Noida, Prateek Canary combines a green, low-density setting with access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND Flyway, Sector 148 Metro and the airport corridor. The project is spread over 12.55 acres, with just 664 exclusive units, comprising 3/4 BHK residences and duplex penthouses with key features including panoramic green views and large private party decks. It also includes landscaped parks, a forest retreat with dense plantation, nature trails, a yoga and meditation lawn and wellness spaces, alongside a dedicated clubhouse.

TREVOC Royal Residences: TREVOC Royal Residences is located in Sector 56, Gurugram on Golf Course Road and enjoys direct connectivity to Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road. Well-established commercial, retail and healthcare destinations are close by. The project brings the focus to vertical living through a three-level green oasis extending from the ground to the Skydeck. Inspired by Singapore's lush landscapes, the green spaces are designed by Coopers Hill. The project features 3.5 and 4.5 BHK residences, expansive balconies, a 110-foot running balcony and Club Royal with a residents' lounge and concierge services. Its amenities include a swimming pool, yoga and meditation pods, jogging track, open-air theatre, private dining cabanas and squash court.

Together, these projects suggest that NCR's super-luxury market is being shaped by more than location or apartment size alone. Their defining features increasingly include how buildings meet the landscape, how residents can use shared spaces and how much privacy and variety a community can offer, whether in a leafy Noida sector, an established Gurugram neighbourhood or an emerging airport-linked corridor.

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