Transform Bharat Summit 2026: A National Convergence to Shape the Bharat of Tomorrow

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 14: Organised by MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organisation established in 2013, the summit is an expression of a larger commitment to nation-building through selfless service, community empowerment and collective transformation. It forms an integral part of the 8th annual Global Maitri Festival celebrations, a platform that brings together the spirit of giving back to society - seva, the essence of our existence - sanskriti and the need of the hour - maitri bhaav. The festival has received support from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, reflecting institutional engagement with its broader themes and initiatives.

At the heart of this vision is Maitreya Dadashreeji, Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar and the guiding force behind the Global Maitri Festival and Transform Bharat Summit. A global humanitarian and transformation pioneer, Maitreya Dadashreeji has dedicated over a decade to advancing the vision of One World, One Family, inspiring individuals and communities to channelize their capabilities towards the larger good of humanity and the nation.

The summit reflects a fundamental belief: nation-building is not the responsibility of governments and institutions alone. It is a collective responsibility that calls for conscious citizens, empowered communities, responsible leadership and, above all, an inspired youth.

In an increasingly complex world, young people are navigating a rapidly changing social environment characterized by competing narratives, information overload, polarized opinions and growing uncertainty about their direction and purpose. While India's demographic strength presents an extraordinary opportunity, empowering young people with clarity, purpose, values and an inner sense of direction is equally important. The Transform Bharat Summit places youth at the centre of this national vision. It seeks to move beyond conversations about youth participation and create pathways for young people to become active contributors to India's development. The larger vision is to nurture a generation that is not merely prepared for the future but is equipped to shape it. A monumental youth-focused initiative, envisioned to provide young minds with guidance, direction and a stronger foundation for personal and collective transformation, will also be unveiled at the summit.

Five thematic pathways for a transformed Bharat

- Pathway to Holistic Wellbeing - Chinta Mukt Bharat 2032

- Creative Economy for National Development - Maitri Cultural Economy Summit

- Yuva Parivartan - Empowering the Next Generation

- Pathway to Rural Transformation - Maitri Adarsh Gram

- Global Peace Panel - Making Peace a Reality

Among the eminent dignitaries associated with the summit are:

- Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon'ble Governor of Punjab.

- Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism.

- Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

- Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hon'ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment.

- H.E. Prof. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to India.

- Dr. Deepak Raheja, Senior Psychiatrist and Director, Hope Care India, New Delhi; President, Indian Association of Private Psychiatry (IAPP), Delhi Chapter.

- Prof. (Dr.) Nimesh G. Desai, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Public Mental Health Expert; Former Director, Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences, New Delhi.

- Kaivalya Kashyap, President, International Spiritual Council for Transforming Humanity (ISCTH).

- Smt. Prajwal Busta, National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM); Former Spokesperson, BJP Himachal Pradesh.

The diverse representation reflects the summit's intent to facilitate meaningful cross-sectoral conversations, bringing together varied expertise and perspectives to develop a shared roadmap for the nation's future.

The eighth edition of the Global Maitri Festival marks another milestone in MaitriBodh Parivaar's continuing commitment to social transformation and nation-building. The organisation's work is guided by the principle that meaningful national progress begins when individuals move beyond personal aspirations and contribute to the wellbeing of others and society at large. Hosted at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, a venue that celebrates India's democratic journey and the contributions of its leadership, the Transform Bharat Summit 2026 seeks to make one message resonate strongly: the future of Bharat will be shaped by collective action, conscious leadership and empowered citizens.

Because transforming Bharat is not just a vision to be discussed. It is a responsibility to be lived, a commitment to be shared and a movement to be carried forward by every generation.

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