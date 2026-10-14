UAE-India Leaders Program Delegation Explores Anurag University's Research and Innovation Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Anurag University hosted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation as part of the second phase of the UAE-India Leaders Program, a flagship executive education initiative commissioned by the National Projects Office under the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, in co-sponsorship with the Zayed Education Foundation.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the University's academic, research and innovation capabilities to representatives from organisations working across agriculture, food security, energy, sustainability and technology.

Showcasing Research and Sustainable Agricultural Practices

As part of the visit, the delegation explored the University's agricultural campus and gained insights into its farming practices, agricultural machinery, biofertiliser and biopesticide production units, mushroom cultivation, sericulture and other facilities. The delegation was also introduced to the University's wider academic and research ecosystem, including its AWS and ISRO-related facilities.

The interactions highlighted Anurag University's contribution to agritech and food security, particularly its efforts to develop sustainable solutions that can support agricultural productivity and food production. The University also presented its biofertiliser initiatives, reflecting its work towards sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. P. Narayan Reddy, Dean - School of Agricultural Sciences, highlighted how the University's work in agritech, food security and sustainable agricultural solutions is aimed at supporting the production of more food through innovative approaches.

Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University, said, "Engagements like these offer an opportunity to showcase our academic and research capabilities globally. By sharing our work and learning from global perspectives, we aim to strengthen our contribution to sustainable development and innovation."

Sharing Knowledge and Exploring Areas of Interest

The visit also provided a platform for the delegation to understand the University's work beyond the classroom and engage with its leadership and academic teams on areas of shared interest. Discussions touched upon training, knowledge transfer, faculty engagement and opportunities for students to gain practical exposure through academic and professional experiences in India and the UAE.

Mr. Anurag Palla, Vice President - Strategy, Anurag University, said, "The visit enabled us to present the University's work and capabilities across agriculture, research and innovation. Such interactions help build a shared understanding of the strengths and expertise that institutions can bring to areas of common interest."

Strengthening UAE-India Engagement

The delegation comprised representatives from Silal Group, Agthia, ADNOC, Borouge, Fertil, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. The programme team included representatives from the Zayed Education Foundation and Authentica.

The visit offered an opportunity to bring together perspectives from academia, industry and research, while presenting Anurag University's initiatives and facilities to an international delegation. The discussions also opened possibilities for continued engagement in areas of mutual interest, including sustainable agriculture, food security, technology and knowledge exchange.

A representative of the UAE delegation, said, "The visit provided valuable insights into Anurag University's academic and research ecosystem and its work in sustainable agriculture and innovation. The interaction offered an opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore areas of shared interest."

Through global engagement and innovation, Anurag University looks forward to turning this meaningful interaction into opportunities that strengthen India-UAE connections and inspire brighter tomorrows.

About Anurag University

Anurag University, one of Telangana's first state private universities, and among the top universities of Hyderabad, was established in 2020. Spread across 150+ acres with over 15,000 students, it offers 70+ undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Medical Sciences, Nursing and International Education.

Consistently recognised by NIRF, Times Engineering Survey, The WEEK, and Careers360, Anurag University is committed to academic excellence through Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Project-Based Learning (PBL), research, innovation, industry engagement, and collaborations with 20+ universities across 13 countries. With a strong focus on holistic education, the University is committed to nurturing future-ready leaders and socially responsible professionals, inspiring every student to "Be More Than One."

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