Unify Group Marks 10 Years of Unifying Success with The Grand Gala

SMPL

Mohali (Chandigarh) [India], September 2: Unify Group marked a decade of operations with The Grand Gala on 22 August 2026, bringing together its employees, leadership, partners and extended community to commemorate the organisation's journey since its inception in 2016. The celebration marked ten years of growth from a single healthcare venture into a diversified ecosystem with interests spanning healthcare, travel, logistics, digital transformation, technology and cybersecurity.

Held as a reflection of the organisation's evolution as much as a celebration, The Grand Gala recognised the people and businesses that have contributed to Unify Group's development over the past decade. The milestone also provided an opportunity to look ahead at the group's continued focus on technology, new business opportunities and long-term organisational growth.

From One Venture to a Conglomerate

Unify Group's journey began in 2016 with Unify Healthcare Services, with US medical billing forming the foundation of the organisation. The early years were focused on building domain expertise and developing an understanding of the operational complexities of healthcare revenue management.

In 2017, the group expanded into travel with Unify Holidays, followed by Unify Logistics Solutions in 2019. These additions marked the beginning of a broader diversification strategy, taking the organisation into industries with distinct operating models and customer requirements.

The next phase of expansion came with Unify Wizards in 2022, extending the group's capabilities into digital marketing, web development and digital solutions. The year also marked the introduction of Medicraft, an AI-enabled DME billing technology platform developed after years of experience within the medical billing ecosystem. The platform reflects the group's effort to apply technology and industry knowledge to address operational challenges within healthcare.

In 2023, Unify Tech expanded the portfolio into technology, artificial intelligence and digital solutions, while Cyber Cops added capabilities in cybersecurity, compliance, audits and digital protection.

Together, these businesses have formed a diversified ecosystem in which different areas of expertise contribute to a broader organisational capability.

A Decade of Evolving with Industry

Unify Group's development has taken place alongside significant changes across the industries in which it operates. Digital transformation, artificial intelligence, evolving customer expectations and increasingly connected global markets have influenced how businesses operate and compete.

The group has also expanded its participation in international exhibitions, conferences and industry engagements, including Medtrade and other global platforms. These engagements have provided opportunities to connect with industry participants, understand emerging developments and build relationships across markets.

For an organisation operating across multiple sectors, such exposure has become part of its approach to understanding changing market conditions and identifying areas for future development.

Beyond Commercial Growth

The group's journey has also included initiatives beyond its commercial operations. Through the Lovely Foundation, Unify Group supports humanitarian initiatives focused on children, communities and giving back.

The foundation was named in memory of Late Mrs. Lovely Kapoor, mother of Mr. Sanbir Kapoor, with the intention of carrying forward her values and ideals of compassion and service. Its work represents another dimension of the organisation's development, reflecting the view that institutional growth can extend beyond commercial performance to include social contribution.

The Significance of The Grand Gala

Against this backdrop, The Grand Gala served as a milestone event for the organisation and its wider community. The celebration brought together individuals who have been part of different stages of the group's development, recognising the collective contribution behind its decade-long journey.

For Mr. Sanbir Kapoor, whose vision and entrepreneurial leadership established the foundation of Unify Group in 2016, this represents the evolution of an initial venture into a broader organisational ecosystem.

The event also provided a moment to recognise the role of employees, leaders, clients and partners in shaping that evolution. While the businesses and industries have changed over the years, the organisation's emphasis on people, adaptability and continued development has remained central to its growth.

Looking Ahead

With its first decade complete, Unify Group enters its next phase with an expanding portfolio and an increasing focus on technology, innovation and new opportunities.

The coming years are expected to bring further evolution across the group's existing businesses, alongside opportunities to explore new markets and ventures. As industries continue to change, the organisation's ability to adapt its capabilities while maintaining continuity in its core values will remain an important part of its development.

The Grand Gala therefore marked more than the completion of ten years. It provided a point of reflection on the journey from one venture in 2016 to a diversified group in 2026, while signalling that the organisation's next chapter will be shaped by continued learning, expansion and the pursuit of new possibilities.

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