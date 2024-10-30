Unimoni Earns Prestigious 'India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024' Certification: Celebrating a Culture of Inclusivity and Empowerment

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 30: Unimoni, a leading global financial services provider, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 'Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women' list by the Great Place to Work Institute. This esteemed recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace culture centred around inclusivity, equality, and empowerment, where women thrive both personally and professionally.

A Milestone Achievement in Workplace Culture

The Great Place to Work Institute's 'Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women' list is a benchmark of excellence in workplace culture. This recognition is based on an extensive evaluation of employee feedback and an organization's policies and practices that foster a supportive and fair environment for women. Unimoni's inclusion in this elite list underscores the company's dedication to promoting gender diversity and cultivating a culture where women are not only welcome but encouraged to lead and innovate.

Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Empowerment

At Unimoni, inclusivity is not just a policy but a deeply ingrained value that shapes its everyday operations. The company has established various programs and initiatives designed to support women at every stage of their career journey. These include leadership development programs tailored for women, mentorship opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and robust parental leave policies that empower women to balance their professional and personal responsibilities seamlessly.

Leading by Example in Gender Equality

Unimoni's focus on gender diversity goes beyond internal policies and extends to corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at empowering women in communities where the company operates. By supporting education, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs targeted toward women, Unimoni is actively contributing to gender equality in society.

Furthermore, the company has seen a significant increase in the representation of women in leadership roles, with women occupying senior management positions. This progress directly results from Unimoni's commitment to nurturing female talent and ensuring equal growth opportunities for all employees.

The recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute is backed by positive employee feedback, with women at Unimoni expressing high levels of job satisfaction, professional growth, and work-life balance. Employee testimonials reflect the company's empowering environment, where every individual is encouraged to voice their ideas and take on leadership roles, irrespective of gender.

A Commitment to Continuous Improvement

While the recognition as a Top 100 Best Workplace for Women is a significant milestone, Unimoni is committed to further enhancing its workplace culture. The company continues to prioritize feedback from its employees to identify areas for improvement and expand its programs that support women's development.

Unimoni's Comprehensive Services that Cater to All

Unimoni is a leading global provider of financial services specializing in money transfers, foreign exchange, payment solutions, and other related services. With its multiple branches, Unimoni serves millions of customers worldwide, providing secure, reliable, and accessible financial solutions. The company's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace is reflected in its numerous accolades, including the latest recognition as one of the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Unimoni's wide range of services include:

Outward Remittance: Enabling customers to send money abroad securely for various purposes such as education, family support, and investments. With user-friendly processes and compliance with regulatory requirements, Unimoni ensures a seamless remittance experience.

Foreign Exchange and Forex Cards: Offering competitive exchange rates for foreign currency and Forex cards, Unimoni provides convenient solutions for travelers, students, and businesses. The multi-currency Forex cards allow for cashless travel, making overseas expenses easier to manage.

Gold Loan and Overseas Educational Loan: With customized loan solutions, Unimoni helps customers meet their financial goals. Gold loans provide quick access to funds, while overseas educational loans support students in fulfilling their academic aspirations abroad.

Travel and Holidays Services: Unimoni offers comprehensive travel services, including flight ticket booking, visa assistance, certificate attestation, hotel reservations, and customized holiday packages. These services cater to families, solo travelers, and business professionals, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

By providing a broad range of financial and travel services, Unimoni empowers customers from various walks of life, making essential services accessible to all.

Looking Ahead

Unimoni remains dedicated to creating a supportive and empowering environment for all employees, with a special focus on fostering gender equality. The company's recognition as a Top 100 Best Workplace for Women serves as a foundation to further strengthen its culture of inclusivity and set an example for other organizations.

