UST to Host GenCyS 2026 Conference Exploring the Intersection of AI and Security

PRNewswire

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 31: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, will host the GenCyS 2026 global AI and cybersecurity conference at its Thiruvananthapuram campus from September 5 - 6, 2026. Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2025, the conference will bring together technology leaders, AI practitioners, security experts, researchers, developers, and students to explore the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and security.

The free hybrid conference will feature lectures, technical sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops centred around the convergence of advanced artificial intelligence and robust security practices. Attendees will learn directly from industry experts, exchange ideas, and explore how AI is transforming cybersecurity.

GenCyS 2026 aims to empower participants to innovate safely in an evolving digital landscape, offering insights into emerging AI technologies, evolving security challenges, and the future of secure innovation. The event will also host the GenCyS CTF Finals, bringing together finalists from UST's capture-the-flag cybersecurity competition that attracted more than 1,500 participants from around the world.

With online participation available for those unable to attend in Thiruvananthapuram and free registration for all, GenCyS 2026 welcomes students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts from around the world to experience two days of dynamic learning, meaningful interaction, and exciting discovery.

Register here:

About UST:

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R & D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations -- delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact -- touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST India:

Neha Misri

+44-7733907820

SomSekhar CV

+91-9037888244

Roshni Das K

+91-7736795557

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