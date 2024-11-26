V-Ferin Probiotic Supplement For Vaginal Infections

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: Lee Health Domain, a Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company launches "V-Ferin", a probiotic supplement for vaginal infections. Formulated with novel compounds of the pre & probiotics lactobacillus acidophilus with synergetic effect of Lactoferrin peptide and cranberry fruit extract specifically to support and improve health, restore the natural microbiome, and prevent vaginal infections.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), a significant percentage of women (around 25-30%) experience some form of vaginal infection during their lives, with bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections being the most frequent.

These infections can cause discomfort, disrupt daily life, and, if left untreated, lead to more serious complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease or fertility issues, Says A. Leela Rani, Director, Lee Health Domain.

Unlike traditional treatments that may only address the symptoms of vaginal infections, V-Ferin takes a holistic approach by targeting the root causes of vaginal imbalances. It is a natural, drug-free solution that works in harmony with your body's own defense mechanisms with its carefully selected ingredients.

V-Ferin is free from artificial additives, preservatives, and harsh chemicals, making it a safe and gentle option for all women. V-Ferin is the ideal choice for women to maintain a healthy, balanced vaginal microbiome--naturally.

In a world where women's health is often subject to a range of challenges, vaginal infections remain one of the most common and persistent concerns. However, emerging research and innovation in the field of nutraceuticals--natural products that promote health and wellness--offer a new, effective solution to these problems.

The V-Ferin made available in all pharmacies and through online websites https://www.leehealthdomain.com and Amazon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)