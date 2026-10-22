Vedica Himalayan Spring Water Partners with Nykaaland 2026 as Hydration Partner

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 21: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, Bisleri International's premium water brand, has partnered with Nykaaland 2026, India's biggest beauty festival co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as its Hydration Partner. The Delhi edition of the festival will take place from 23rd to 25th October 2026.

Vedica has been associated with Nykaaland since its inception in 2023, continuing its engagement with the platform through this year's Delhi edition. As Hydration Partner, Vedica will have a dedicated on-ground presence at the festival.

The partnership marks Vedica's continued engagement with premium beauty, culture and lifestyle platforms, creating an opportunity for the brand to connect with audiences who increasingly see wellness and hydration as an integral part of their everyday lifestyle. Through Nykaaland, Vedica will bring its distinctive take on hydration to a vibrant space that celebrates beauty, self-expression and contemporary living.

Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "Our partnership with Nykaaland brings Vedica into a space where luxury, beauty and lifestyle come together, allowing us to connect with consumers who value premium experiences. The association is a natural fit for Vedica, as we continue to position the brand around purity, refinement and contemporary living. Through this collaboration, we look forward to making Vedica a part of the experiences that define today's evolving luxury and lifestyle culture."

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)