BusinessWire India

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Vertis Infrastructure Trust, in collaboration with BAIF Institute for Sustainable Livelihood and Development and with support from Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (GRICL), today formally launched a watershed management initiative under Project Vasudha at Pada village in Limkheda taluka, Dahod district.

A survey in the project area found that low groundwater levels and seasonal water shortages limited farmers to one crop a year. Without dependable irrigation, farmers were also unable to grow cash crops.

The initiative includes two check dams with an estimated combined water-storage potential of several million litres and irrigation potential across approximately 100 hectares. By retaining monsoon runoff and allowing it to seep into the ground, the initiative will help recharge local aquifers and improve groundwater availability. With water available for irrigation throughout the year, farmers will be able to grow a second crop and have the option to cultivate cash crops, creating opportunities to increase farm incomes. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 5000 people across 4 villages of Pada, Pipalpani, Usra, and Hatiyavan.

Dr. Zafar Khan, Executive Director and Joint CEO, Vertis Infrastructure Trust, said, "When farmers can count on water throughout the year, they can plan a second crop and grow cash crops that were previously out of reach. That is how water conservation can help strengthen farm incomes and build more prosperous communities. The same long-term responsibility guides our work at Vertis to reduce operational emissions and make steady progress towards carbon neutrality over the coming decade."

Priyeshkumar Rathod, Head - CSR, Vertis Infrastructure Trust, said, "This is one practical step towards a simple objective: Save Water. By retaining more of the rain that falls during the monsoon, we can help farming households access water when they need it most."

The launch was attended by Shri N. V. Vasaiya, Chief Engineer (Policy and Planning), Roads and Buildings Department, Government of Gujarat, along with Mr. Jennis Kansagra, CEO, GRICL, and Mr. Ankit Sheth, Company Secretary, GRICL. Also present were Mr. Priyeshkumar Rathod, Head - CSR, Vertis Infrastructure Trust, Dr. Raviraj Jadav, Regional Director and Vice President (Programmes), BAIF, and Mr. Jayanti R. Mori, Joint Regional Director, BAIF.

Through its focus on water conservation and groundwater recharge, the initiative supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

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