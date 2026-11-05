VinFast VF 7 Reflects the Growing Connection Between Cars and Personal Style

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: From Mumbai's fashionable neighbourhoods to Bengaluru's tech corridors, cars are becoming expressions of personal style. With Italian design, aerospace-inspired details and electric performance, the VinFast VF 7 brings a distinctive personality to India's SUV market.

Cars have always said something about their owners. Some suggest adventure, others understated luxury. Then there are those that make a statement before the driver even steps out.

India's love affair with SUVs has traditionally been about road presence, practicality and the occasional desire to tower over traffic. Electric vehicles are adding another possibility: distinctive designs that need not follow the familiar petrol-and-diesel formula.

The VinFast VF 7, designed in Italy and manufactured in Tamil Nadu, is one such example. And it looks rather different from the SUVs typically filling India's parking lots.

Why Are Electric SUVs Becoming Fashion Statements?

For decades, combustion engines, transmissions and cooling systems influenced how cars were shaped. With fewer mechanical packaging constraints, electric powertrains give designers more room to experiment.

Bulky grilles are making way for cleaner front ends, rooflines sweep towards the rear, and LED lighting signatures have become distinctive visual identifiers. Some are recognisable even after sunset, much like a signature fashion accessory, except one that travels at highway speeds.

The changes have practical benefits as well. Smoother bodywork can improve airflow, and flexible EV packaging creates opportunities for more efficient use of cabin space.

Large touchscreens and streamlined dashboards have also replaced many conventional switches, bringing the influence of smartphones and contemporary consumer technology into car interiors.

Of course, an SUV that looks at home outside a luxury hotel in Delhi still needs to handle the school run or Bengaluru's notorious traffic. Good design should make everyday life easier, not merely attract admiring glances.

The VF 7: Italian Design with an Aerospace Twist

Supersonic aircraft might seem an unlikely reference point for an Indian family SUV. Yet that is where Italy's Torino Design drew inspiration for the VF 7, translating aerospace forms into sharp character lines, sculpted surfaces and a sweeping roofline.

The wide stance gives it a planted appearance, while the tapered silhouette suggests movement even at a standstill. There is something almost mischievous about a parked car looking as though it is in a hurry.

Across the front, VinFast's V-shaped lighting signature creates a recognisable face. The aerodynamic profile adds to the futuristic appearance, retaining some of the drama normally associated with concept cars.

Park it beside the boxy silhouettes and imposing grilles familiar to Indian SUV buyers, and the difference becomes clear. The VF 7 relies on athletic proportions rather than sheer visual bulk to command attention.

The cabin follows Torino Design's Asymmetric Aerospace philosophy, with the layout oriented towards the driver. A 12.9-inch central touchscreen anchors the uncluttered dashboard, replacing rows of physical buttons with a more contemporary interface.

Such an approach could appeal to Bengaluru's technology enthusiasts as readily as Mumbai's design-conscious professionals. Appreciating a well-designed gadget and a well-tailored jacket are hardly mutually exclusive interests.

Style Is One Thing. Can It Deliver on the Road?

Indian buyers have five VF 7 variants to choose from, ranging from the front-wheel-drive Earth to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Sky Infinity. Power starts at 130 kW and 250 Nm for the Earth, rising to 150 kW and 310 Nm in the Wind. Those seeking stronger performance can opt for the Sky variants, which produce 260 kW and 500 Nm. True to its spirit, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes approximately 5.8 seconds.

An ARAI-certified range of up to 532 km, depending on the variant, adds flexibility for weekday commutes and occasional intercity journeys.

The VF 7 also holds a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. VinFast backs the vehicle and battery with a 10-year or 200,000-km warranty in India, an important consideration for motorists making the switch to electric mobility.

Nobody wants a car that looks wonderful in photographs but becomes a headache on Monday morning. With its Italian styling, local manufacturing, electric performance and ownership reassurance, the VF 7 offers Indian motorists a distinctive SUV that combines everyday practicality with the pleasure of making an entrance.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

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