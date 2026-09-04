Visionary Business Leaders Redefining Success Across Industries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: Visionary business leaders are redefining success by combining innovation, resilience, and purpose to create meaningful impact across industries. Their journeys reflect how bold ideas, strategic thinking, and a forward-looking approach can transform businesses and shape the future.

Numrata Nene, Director, International Study and Work Solutions

In the high stakes, high responsibility field of education counseling, Numrata doesn't just navigate but rewrites the rules. Based in the Mumbai metropolis region she brings her sharp expertise to serving elite clients. Working in this field for over 2 decades working in 15 countries Numrata has a decided strategy of connecting her students with the right university. Through her boutique company, meeting with the founder cuts the bureaucracy and honors parents and students of accomplished families. Numrata's mind thrives on engineering the competitive edge of each student. With every business decision she makes, she thinks of how it would benefit the student's dream and their hardworking parents. In an industry crowded with generic advice, Numrata is the rare visionary who actually knows how to build, maintain and propel a human centric business in this AI forward world.

Ankur Maheshwary, Founder & Director, Masti Zone

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R & D at Masti Zone's Gwalior-based manufacturing hub, the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.

Sukesh Shetty, Founder & CEO of Away.ai

The bigger a travel app gets, the less it seems to know you. Sukesh Shetty is building on a simple bet: the app that acts like it has a single user will always beat the one that forgets it has millions. For a decade at Cleartrip, as Head of B2B, he watched travel agents quietly out-hustle every booking site, because they refused to accept the listed price and took each trip personally. This laid the foundation for Away.ai, the first truly online travel agent, an AI that doesn't just search fares but negotiates them, pairing machine speed with human judgment. Travellers have long felt unknown, treated as a commodity. Away is the first built to finally know them.

Aditya Chellaram, Executive Director, Featherlite Developers

Aditya Chellaram is the Executive Director of Featherlite Developers, Featherlite Group's real estate arm, a six-decade furniture major. A fourth-generation entrepreneur with a Business Economics degree from UCLA, specialising in Real Estate Finance, he spent over a decade across CBRE, JLL and The Wadhwa Group before joining Featherlite as a Transaction Manager, leasing The Address, Bangalore (1L sq ft) and Chennai (6L sq ft), rising to Executive Director. His design instinct comes from growing up in the family's furniture business. Driven by technology and sustainable construction, he is positioning Featherlite Developers as a Grade-A Asset Developer targeting 3 million Sq.ft across asset classes in Bangalore, Chennai, Mysore and Goa in the coming 5 years.

Dhiren Gopal, Director, Featherlite Group

Dhiren Gopal, Director, Featherlite Group, has spent over four decades closely involved with Featherlite's manufacturing operations, shaping how the company builds and innovates. Since joining the business in 1984, he has overseen manufacturing and finance while championing decentralised decision-making and greater ownership among employees. Under his leadership, Featherlite has continued to evolve beyond office furniture, expanding into education furniture and, more recently, acoustic furniture solutions designed for the changing needs of modern workplaces. The next generation, including his sons Arune Dhiren Chellaram and Kiran Dhiren Chellaram, is now actively involved in the business. Away from the factory, Gopal's passion for automobiles reflects the same appreciation for precision, engineering and enduring design that has defined his professional journey.

Dhruv Sayani, Founder and Managing Director of Ccigmaa Lifestyle & KT Professional

Dhruv Sayani did not walk into India's personal care industry. He is building it. His company, Ccigmaa Lifestyle, works with 27,000 salons through KT Professional, built on one observation: hair and water change every hundred kilometres, so no single formula works everywhere. That thinking didn't stay in haircare. Men's grooming came next: KT Men, backed by Lionel Messi and the Argentina Football Association, targeting Rs 100 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan fronts the children's line, KT Kids, riding SpongeBob and Peppa Pig. Miss Universe India 2026 named KT Professional its Official Hair Partner. Sayani isn't interested in a share of this market. He wants to own the rulebook it runs on.

Adarsh Narahari: Reimagining Ageing Through Purpose and Health

Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus Senior Living and Founder of Marzi, is redefining ageing in India through a Healthspan-first approach focused on health, purpose, independence and community. His vision has attracted strong institutional backing, including a ₹2,000 crore senior-living platform with HDFC Capital and investment from General Catalyst, with participation from Nikhil Kamath and Gruhas. Through Primus and Marzi, Adarsh is building an ecosystem that enables seniors to live healthier, more connected and purposeful lives for longer.

Vamsi Sai, CEO, Himalia Prime Assets

A seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience across diverse industries, Vamsi Sai brings together strategic thinking, operational expertise and an entrepreneurial approach to building businesses and creating long-term value. With a strong understanding of real estate development and operations, he combines a sharp, numbers-driven perspective with a deep focus on customer needs. His leadership vision is centred on reimagining residential development through wellness, sustainability and nature-led living. He advocates for communities that go beyond conventional housing to enhance quality of life, foster well-being and create meaningful connections with nature. At Himalia Prime Assets, he is driving a forward-looking approach that balances business growth with lasting social and environmental impact.

Mr. Manoj Patel, Founder & Chairman and Managing Director, Solaryaaan

Mr. Manoj Patel, Power Electronics engineer and passionate technologist, is the visionary Founder & CMD of Solaryaaan. Guided by his belief that clean energy must be reliable, intelligent, and accessible, his journey began when he personally diagnosed a defect in a solar inverter that remained unresolved despite repeated service visits. This experience revealed a larger industry challenge of unreliable products and poor support. Determined to create engineering led solutions, he travelled extensively across India and abroad, engaging with users, installers, engineers, and partners. Since its founding in 2019, Solaryaaan has grown into an integrated energy solutions company spanning inverters, hybrid systems, battery storage, and intelligent energy management. Driven by his mission of "Empowering a Billion Lives with Clean Energy," Mr. Patel continues to champion innovation, energy independence, and nation building.

Deepti Kulkarni, Founder of KASS

Deepti Kulkarni, Founder of KASS, is driving a new approach to skincare in India by placing skin biology, formulation science and efficacy at the centre of the category. Drawing on her experience across premium beauty, consumer insights and entrepreneurship, Ms. Deepti has built KASS around the philosophy of Bio-Intelligence Skincare formulations designed to work in harmony with the skin's natural functions rather than follow fleeting ingredient trends. At KASS, she leads the brand's product vision, formulation strategy, innovation and overall positioning, working closely with global laboratories and formulation experts. Her larger ambition is to establish KASS as a globally relevant Indian skincare brand built on science, integrity and long-term skin health.

Mr. Rajesh Menezes, Founder of Demisfoods

Mr. Rajesh Menezes, Founder of Demifoods, Cafe Demis and Demis Burgers, is building a homegrown food and beverage business rooted in quality, accessibility and everyday experiences. With Cafe Demis, he is bringing his vision of a cafe as more than a place for coffee or food, creating social spaces where people can connect, celebrate and make everyday moments memorable. Through Demis Burgers, he has also expanded the Demifoods portfolio into the QSR space, catering to evolving consumer preferences with an accessible, experience-led approach. As he looks to take Cafe Demis and the wider Demifoods portfolio into new markets, Rajesh is focused on building scalable brands while retaining their local character and community connect.

Dr Premila Naidu, Founder & CEO, Dr ToothLittle

Dr. Premila Naidu is redefining paediatric oral healthcare in India by building Dr ToothLittle, the country's first sensory-led paediatric dental clinic chain. A pioneering paediatric dentist and healthcare entrepreneur, she began her journey in 2012 with Small Bites, among the earliest dedicated paediatric dental clinics in Bengaluru, when specialised oral healthcare for children was still an emerging concept.

Today, she is expanding Dr ToothLittle, combining advanced technology, preventive care, behavioural understanding and sensory-led environments, to make dentistry less intimidating for children. Dr Premila has treated more than 45,000 children, and is also championing inclusive care for neurodivergent children and taking preventive oral health education into schools and communities. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects a larger vision: to move paediatric dentistry beyond treatment and colourful clinic spaces towards evidence-based, emotionally intelligent and child-sensitive healthcare.

Visionary business leaders are redefining success by going beyond traditional measures of growth and profitability. Their journeys demonstrate how innovation, resilience, strategic thinking, and purpose can create lasting value in an increasingly competitive business environment, while their approach to innovation continues to inspire new possibilities.

Across industries, these leaders are embracing change, identifying emerging opportunities, and challenging conventional approaches. Their ability to adapt to evolving markets while maintaining a clear long-term vision enables them to build organisations that are successful, relevant, and future-ready, setting new standards of leadership.

Their achievements also highlight the importance of creating an impact beyond the organisation itself. By fostering innovation, creating opportunities, empowering people, and contributing to industry development, they are helping shape a stronger and more progressive business ecosystem while driving sustainable growth.

Ultimately, these leaders remind us that true success is about more than reaching business milestones-it is about creating something meaningful, sustainable, and enduring. Their stories inspire aspiring entrepreneurs to think boldly, embrace challenges, and build with a clear sense of purpose.

As industries continue to evolve, visionary leadership will remain central to shaping the future. The ability to combine ambition with innovation, execution with adaptability, and success with meaningful impact will define the leaders who create lasting change and shape the future of business.

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