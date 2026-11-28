PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: The expectations of today's homebuyers have changed. While location and design remain important, buyers now look for much more than an apartment. They seek a well-rounded lifestyle enriched by nature, open spaces, wellness, community engagement, and seamless connectivity. Most importantly, they want the reassurance of investing in a project that is visibly taking shape and is backed by a developer they can trust to deliver on its promises.

In a city like Gurugram, where residential choices continue to multiply, buyers are increasingly gravitating towards developments that offer not just attractive plans, but visible on-site progress.

SAKURA by PARDOS|OKAS located in Sector 90, Gurugram, has been envisioned with this very philosophy.

What truly sets SAKURA apart is not just its nature-inspired masterplan, but the philosophy that drives its development.

In an industry where many projects are launched on blueprints, brochures, and future promises, Pardos has chosen a different path: Build Before Sell.

At the heart of this philosophy is a simple belief, homebuyers deserve to see tangible progress before making one of the most important investments of their lives. Rather than relying solely on projections and marketing promises, Pardos begins construction before inviting buyers to become part of the journey, allowing them to witness real on-ground execution and development firsthand.

This approach reflects Pardos' commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term credibility. As a developer focused on building lasting trust, the company believes confidence is earned through delivery, not just commitments.

"At Pardos, we believe trust should be built before homes are sold. Homebuyers today deserve confidence, transparency and visible progress before making one of life's most important investments. Our Build Before Sell philosophy allows customers to see actual execution on-site rather than relying solely on promises and projections."

- Kulpreet Singh Chandoke, Sales Head, Pardos Real Estate

By putting construction ahead of sales, SAKURA offers buyers something increasingly rare in today's market, the assurance that what they plan to purchase is already taking shape, providing greater confidence & clarity in their homebuying decision. For homebuyers, this translates into greater confidence, lower execution risk, and the assurance that they are investing in a project that is already taking shape on the ground rather than one that exists only on paper. This philosophy is already visible at SAKURA.

"The towers currently open for sale are already under active construction and have reached the 6th floor slab. This reflects our commitment to creating tangible value for customers rather than asking them to invest solely on future projections."

- Kulpreet Singh Chandoke, Sales Head, Pardos Real Estate

Bringing Nature and Modern Living Together

At SAKURA, nature is not an afterthought woven around buildings. It is the foundation upon which the entire community has been designed. Inspired by the principles of biophilic living, SAKURA creates a seamless connection between residents and the natural world, transforming everyday moments into healthier, calmer and more enriching experiences.

At stilt level, the architecture opens into a shaded and landscaped realm intended to feel calm, connected and welcoming. SAKURA- A development where the transition from arrival to home is considered as part of the living experience, rather than simply a route to be crossed.

The development has been carefully planned to maximize openness, natural light, ventilation and views of greenery. An impressive 75% of residences overlook landscaped greens, ensuring that nature remains a part of daily life rather than something reserved for weekends. Most homes are two-side open, while several residences enjoy the advantage of three-side openness, allowing abundant sunlight, fresh air and panoramic views to flow through the living spaces.

At the heart of SAKURA lies a vibrant central green, envisioned as the community's living and breathing centrepiece. Here, residents can reconnect with nature amidst expansive lawns, soothing water features, native plantations, fragrant botanical trails, shaded walkways, meditation pavilions, and curated outdoor spaces designed for recreation, reflection, and social interaction.

Designed Around Wellness, Recreation and Community

Modern lifestyles demand spaces that support physical health, mental wellbeing, recreation, and social interaction. SAKURA's ecosystem has been designed with this understanding.

Residents can enjoy wellness-focused spaces including a Yoga & Meditation Lawn, Reflexology Garden, Outdoor Fitness Areas, Elderly Lawn, and extensive walking trails.

Children benefit from dedicated spaces such as a Kids' Play Lounge, Creative Zone, Library, Mini Theatre, Interactive Games Area & Kids' Pool.

For sports enthusiasts, SAKURA offers facilities including a Padel Court, Pickleball Court, Half Basketball Court, Cricket Practice Pitch and Skating Rink.

Complementing these are social spaces such as an Arrival Lounge, Reading Lounge, Community Sit-outs, Celebration Lawn, Amphitheatre, Party Hall & Cafe, creating opportunities for interaction and community engagement.

"Modern homebuyers are looking beyond square footage. They seek healthier environments, stronger communities and developments that enrich their everyday lives. SAKURA has been planned with this broader vision of living in mind."

Location

Strategically located in Sector 90, Hayatpur, Gurugram, behind Aarvy Hospital, SAKURA enjoys a prime address within the rapidly evolving New Gurugram corridor, offering seamless connectivity to major business districts, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and key destinations across the city.

Sector 90 is fast emerging as one of New Gurugram's most sought-after residential locations, driven by improving infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and the presence of quality residential developments. Its growth potential, combined with an evolving social ecosystem, makes it an attractive destination for both homebuyers seeking a better lifestyle.

About PARDOS | OKAS

Pardos Real Estate and OKAS share a common vision of creating homes that are thoughtfully planned, responsibly developed, and delivered with transparency. Their partnership combines development expertise, disciplined execution, and a strong focus on quality, supported by robust systems of accountability and monitoring at every stage of construction.

This philosophy is reflected not only in SAKURA but also in the group's successfully delivered developments, including Okas Residency, Okas Enclave, Pardos Okas Enclave, and Sukoon. These communities stand as testimonials to the organisation's commitment to timely delivery, quality construction, and creating environments where families can build lasting memories.

Where Life Blooms

At the end of the day, a home is much more than a floor plan or an address. It is where children grow up, families come together, friendships are built and everyday moments become lifelong memories. It is the green view from the balcony, the evening walk under the trees, the sense of belonging within a community, and the confidence that comes from knowing your home is being built by a developer committed to delivery.

SAKURA brings these elements together through a unique blend of nature, wellness, thoughtful planning, and visible construction progress. Backed by Pardos' Build Before Sell philosophy and the collective experience of Pardos | OKAS, it offers homebuyers not just a promise of future living but the reassurance of seeing that future take shape today.

Because when trust is built first, homes become more than structures. They become places where life truly blooms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)