Why Established Developers Are Looking Beyond Noida's Traditional Residential Markets

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 22: For years, buying a home in Noida meant choosing between a few familiar addresses. The older sectors in the heart of the city and, later, Greater Noida West took in much of the new housing. That pattern is now changing. Established developers are looking further afield, towards the southern end of the Noida Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway and Siddharth Vihar along NH-24, where the city's next neighbourhoods are taking shape.

Recent market activity has nevertheless provided developers with reasons to consider these emerging locations. JLL said Noida accounted for 36 per cent of NCR's residential sales in Q2 2026 and capital values in the city increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year. ANAROCK data shows NCR posted 13% annual price growth in the quarter, the highest among India's top seven cities. Despite moderation in overall sales, these indicators have encouraged developers to assess locations once thought too far out.

Underlying this demand is a shift in what homebuyers expect. Families upgrading today want more space, fewer homes per acre, greenery and amenities they can use every day. Larger homes and integrated communities need room for landscaped areas, recreation and shared facilities, and the emerging corridors offer opportunities to accommodate them.

Employment has shaped this geography as much as land. The Noida Expressway is one of the busiest office corridors of NCR, with technology and corporate campuses lining up. JLL says Noida took 30% of NCR's office net absorption in Q2 2026. As more people work along the Expressway, proximity to employment centres becomes an important consideration, and housing has moved further south to meet evolving residential needs.

That is how Sectors 150 and 151, once regarded as the city's outer fringe, came into their own. Both benefit from access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the wider office belt and the prospect of further improvements in public transport connectivity. Experion Developers have chosen Sector 151 for a luxury development. Next door, Sector 150, with much of its area set aside for green spaces and sports facilities, offers an openness that older neighbourhoods rarely can. Projects such as Prateek Canary reflect developer interest here, while anticipation around Prateek Group's upcoming development along the Noida Expressway points to continued interest in the corridor.

Further south, the Yamuna Expressway has moved from a distant bet to a working growth corridor. Commercial flights began at Noida International Airport on June 15, 2026, giving the belt a strong anchor. ATS and Godrej Properties are among the developers with a presence across Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway belt, where YEIDA has laid out residential sectors alongside industrial and logistics clusters. Buyers are drawn by planned infrastructure and the jobs the airport is expected to create.

Furthermore, in Ghaziabad, Siddharth Vihar has grown on a different set of strengths. It sits on NH-24, near Indirapuram, with easy access to Delhi and Noida. According to JLL data for Q2 2026, new launches in the NCR were mainly along Dwarka Expressway and NH-24, with Ghaziabad accounting for 30% of the region's fresh supply. Much of the locality has developed through townships, and Prateek Group was among the early developers to build here.

None of this takes away from Noida's established sectors. Their schools, hospitals, markets and metro links will keep them in demand. But with limited land available for large new developments, they cannot easily supply the scale or kind of housing many buyers now want. That role is increasingly being shared with the newer corridors.

JLL expects Gurugram and Noida to lead NCR's price growth in the coming months, backed by buyer interest and new infrastructure, even as overall sales and launches are likely to moderate. If infrastructure delivery and residential demand remain supportive, the next chapter of Noida's housing story is likely to be written increasingly along its expressways rather than only in the sectors that defined its past.

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