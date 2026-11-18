VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: India's upskilling market is worth $30 billion. Exactly why too many platforms are competing for a slice of it. However, unfortunately, most are selling the same thing: recorded videos, a completion certificate, and a job portal nobody monitors after you stop paying.

Higher Learning is structured differently. And the difference is visible only when you actually look at the way the programs are run.

The Problem With Most Upskilling Programs

India produces millions of graduates every year but a significant majority end up in roles that do not match their qualifications. We assume this to be a talent problem, but in fact this is a preparation problem.

Most upskilling platforms have known about this gap for years. The response has largely been to build courses that look thorough on paper, run at scale, and generate strong completion numbers. What they have not done is produce students who can walk into an interview and demonstrate the skill the role requires.

Higher Learning was built around one question: what does a program look like if the only metric that matters is whether the student gets a job?

Four Programs Built Around Real Job Descriptions

Higher Learning runs live cohort programs in four fields:

1. Data Analytics

It covers SQL, Excel, Power BI, Tableau, Python, statistics, and machine learning fundamentals across six months. The curriculum was built from an analysis of actual job descriptions and not from what sounds comprehensive in a brochure.

2. Business Analytics

It covers SQL, Power BI, Excel, Agile methodology, requirement gathering, stakeholder management, and data-driven decision-making across six months. The domain specialisations include BFSI, consulting, product, and HR analytics. These are the four environments where business analysts are most actively hired in India.

3. Generative AI and Data Science

It is a nine-month program covering Python, machine learning, deep learning, NLP, large language models, agentic AI, and cloud deployment. It is one of the few programs in India that covers agentic AI at a production level, as a system to build.

4. Investment Banking

It is a nine-month program covering financial modelling, valuation, M & A mechanics, deal structuring, and capital markets, taught through real Indian and global transactions. The case studies are drawn from live deals and not from a textbook published five years ago.

All four programs run live, online, with batch sizes capped at 20 learners per cohort.

Twenty Learners Per Batch

20 learners per cohort is a pedagogical choice that is made at Higher Learning.

At a batch of 200, live sessions become lectures. Your doubts get answered in a chat box and your projects are reviewed by a teaching assistant who is managing 40 other students.

At a batch of 20, a mentor can track where each student is struggling, revisit concepts that are not landing, and give each project review the attention it needs. Mock interviews are conducted by practitioners, not coaches, and the debrief after each one is specific to what that student said and where their answer fell short.

This is the difference between a program that sells you access to a curriculum and one that sells you access to a learning experience. Higher Learning has chosen the second, for all the right reasons.

Mentors Who Are Currently Working in the Field

Every mentor at Higher Learning is an active professional. Data scientists working at MAANG companies. Investment bankers from Barclays and PwC. Business analysts at consulting and product firms. Analytics leads at companies you have heard of.

They teach one cohort at a time because they want to, which means the guidance they bring into a session is grounded in the field as it operates today; not the field as it operated when they last worked in it.

This matters more than most prospective students realise. The specific questions that hiring managers ask in interviews, the tools that are actually used in production versus the ones that appear in course outlines, the way a business decision gets made using data inside a real company; none of this is in a textbook. It comes from people who are inside those environments right now.

Placement Support Until There Is an Offer

The placement structure at Higher Learning is built around 500 plus hiring partners across investment banks, BFSI firms, consulting practices, product companies, and IT services firms.

The placement team does not hand students a job board login at the end of the program.

Current placement stats:

- 95% placement rate

- 85% average salary hike across placed students

The Market Timing

- India's M & A deal value reached $86.9 billion in the first half of 2026, up 31% on last year and the highest first-half total since 2022, according to LSEG. Larger deals need analysts who can model them.

- IMARC Group estimates India's data analytics market at about $4.4 billion in 2026, heading toward $28.9 billion by 2034.

- NASSCOM and BCG project India's AI market will triple to $17 billion by 2027. Deloitte notes that AI skills are growing at around 13% a year, well behind the market's 25 to 35%.

Across all three fields, demand is running ahead of the supply of people who can do the work. The jobs exist. The gap is preparation. Twenty students at a time, Higher Learning is closing it.

Where to Start

Higher Learning is currently enrolling for its next cohort across all four programs. Weekday and weekend batch options are available. Every cohort is capped at 20 learners, and seats fill before the start date.

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