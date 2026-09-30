Wild Stone Unveils Prive Collection: Four Premium Fragrances for Modern Masculinity

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 30: Wild Stone, a leading brand in men's grooming and fragrances, has announced the launch of Wild Stone Prive Perfume Collection, an elevated collection of four premium perfumes, designed for men who think that a fragrance should do more than just smell great and should instead leave an impression.

Prive collection, consisting of four Perfumes, is a reflection of different expressions of modern masculinity. From deep and commanding to fresh and composed, to sensual and indulgent to vibrant and energetic, each perfume captures a unique personality and situation.

Four Fragrances for Four Distinct Experiences

Each of the four perfumes in the collection is based on a different olfactory direction. From deep and resinous to fresh and aquatic, to warm and gourmand to fruity and energetic, the collection offers men a wider palette and freedom to explore various facets of fragrance.

1. W°1 Saffron & Oud: Deep, Rich and Commanding

Fragrance Family: Oud & Resinous

Saffron & Oud is for people who appreciate intense and sophisticated fragrances. It combines woody and resinous accords.

The fragrance opens with Blackcurrant and Narcissus, leaving a sharp and provocative impression. Leather and Rose, in the heart, introduce a sophisticated and modern tone. The base lingers on Patchouli, Saffron and Benzoin, leaving a warm and resinous aroma.

Given their depth, Saffron & Oud are especially appropriate for occasions calling for a fragrance that is more pronounced.

2. W°2 Iris & Cedar: Fresh, Cool and Refined

Fragrance Family: Aquatic Marine

This fragrance leans into a cooler, aquatic marine profile. It merges a burst of citrus with airy marine accords and a base of warm woods.

Grapefruit, Lemon, and Violet Leaf offer a crisp, energizing start. The heart conjures up an appealing fragrance with Apple and Ozone. The base is warm and woody with Cedar intermingled with Amber and Musk.

It is a balanced fragrance that is versatile enough to move from a work day to a work night in an instant.

3. W°3 Praline & Musk: Warm, Indulgent and Magnetic

Fragrance Family: Neo Gourmand

Praline & Musk propose a Neo Gourmand fragrance for those men who prefer a sweeter, more inviting fragrance.

The fragrance opens with a combination of Orange Blossom, Praline, and Cardamom. The heart is constructed of Bourbon Vanilla, Coffee, and Cinnamon offering a richer, creamier sweetness.

The warm aromatic spice of Cinnamon is complemented by Almond and Musk. Amber and Ambroxan are scattered throughout.

Suitable for nighttime occasions or social settings, Praline & Musk blends sweet and spicy notes with creamy and musky accords.

4. W°4 Peach & Amber: Bright, Fruity and Energetic

Fragrance family: Fruity Masculine

Peach & Amber is a Fruity Masculine fragrance and also lighter and more vibrant choice of the collection. Sicilian Lemon and Orange join forces to create a bright and energetic composition.

Banana Peel and Fresh Fruit introduce a playful and modern composition. The fragrance settles into a combination of White Musk, Vanilla and Amber to add warmth and a clean, lingering finish.

Peach & Amber is a versatile fragrance that can be worn during the day and for more casual occasions.

A Prive Parfum for Every Moment

With Wild Stone Prive, selecting a fragrance is as simple as personal preference and occasion. The collection offers four distinct selections for varying moments; Oud and Saffron for intensity, Iris and Cedar for freshness, Praline and Musk for warmth, or Peach & Amber for vibrancy.

Designed as True Parfums and available in 100ml spray bottles, Prive combines variety and long-lasting performance with the fragrances most enjoyed during each phase of the modern man's day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Wild Stone Prive different from a regular perfume?

Wild Stone Prive is crafted as a True Parfum, offering a higher fragrance concentration designed for stronger projection, a richer scent experience and lasting wear.

How do I pick between these four Prive fragrances?

Consider the situation and what you prefer. For wearing to more formal events, W°1 Saffron & Oud is a great perfume. For going out more casually, W°2 Iris & Cedar is more appropriate. W°3 Praline & Musk is best for more evening wear. Lastly, W°4 Peach & Amber is more suitable for daytime wear.

Which Wild Stone Prive fragrance is best for evenings?

Saffron & Oud and Praline & Musk are good choices for evening wear. W°1 blends leather, oud, saffron, and benzoin for a deeper profile, while W°3 is praline, vanilla, coffee, and musk for a more indulgent and warmer profile.

Are there differences in the Prive fragrances?

There are definitely differences. Since the collection has four different characters, deep and commanding, fresh and composed, warm and magnetic, and bright and energetic. This provides users of the collection with the ability to choose fragrances based on different moods and different occasions.

Why are these fragrances referred to as True Parfums?

True Parfum is a more concentrated fragrance. This technique allows a fragrance to project and last more and to slowly change and unfold on the skins of the wearer.

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