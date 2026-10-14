WSCS India Strengthens Its Position in the Global Paper Packaging Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: WSCS India is strengthening its presence in the global paper packaging industry, combining India-based manufacturing capabilities with an expanding international supply network to serve businesses across key markets worldwide.

The company is building a growing portfolio of paper packaging solutions for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), restaurants, cafes, foodservice operators, retailers, grocery businesses and other commercial customers.

With products manufactured in India and supplied to international markets, WSCS India currently serves customers across the UK, USA, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, UAE, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Cyprus, Brazil, New Zealand and other markets.

Expanding Paper Packaging Capabilities

WSCS India's portfolio covers a wide range of packaging products, including paper bags, paper cups, food boxes and containers, food wrapping paper, tissue paper, paper cutlery, paper plates, bowls, trays and other paper-based foodservice products.

Its paper cup range includes single-wall, double-wall and ripple-wall paper cups, available in multiple sizes and with compatible lids. The company also offers takeaway and SOS paper bags, flat-handle and twisted-handle bags, as well as custom printed paper packaging.

Its wider portfolio includes OGR (oil and grease resistant) paper, parchment and baking paper, paper pouches, food boxes, clamshell containers, paper cutlery and tissue products, giving customers access to multiple packaging categories through one company.

Manufacturing in India, Supplying Global Markets

The company works across manufacturing and production capabilities in India to develop and supply packaging products according to customer specifications and market requirements.

From material selection and product specifications to printing, finishing and packaging, manufacturing requirements are managed with a focus on consistency and suitability for international applications.

This approach enables WSCS India to support both standard and customized packaging requirements while supplying products to customers across different regions.

Designed for the Demands of QSR and Foodservice Businesses

The company's growing presence in the QSR and foodservice sector reflects its focus on practical packaging solutions for high-volume businesses.

Paper cups, takeaway bags, food boxes, wrapping paper, cutlery, tissues and tableware all play an important role in the customer experience and day-to-day operations of restaurants and takeaway businesses.

WSCS India works across these product categories to provide packaging solutions that can support food presentation, takeaway operations, branding, convenience and product protection.

The company has also supplied packaging products associated with leading global QSR brands, adding experience in meeting the expectations of international foodservice businesses.

Taking Indian Paper Packaging to the World

With manufacturing capabilities in India and an expanding export footprint, WSCS India is building its position as an international paper packaging company.

Its focus extends beyond individual products. The company continues to develop a broader packaging portfolio that enables customers to source multiple requirements, including customized and branded packaging, from an India-based business.

As international demand for paper-based foodservice and retail packaging continues to evolve, WSCS India is investing in product development, manufacturing capabilities, quality-focused production and international market expansion.

With an established presence across multiple countries and a growing range of packaging solutions, WSCS India is emerging as a significant name in India's paper packaging industry, supplying India-manufactured packaging products to businesses around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)