Your Board Profile Marks 3rd Anniversary with Launch of 3rd Book, "The Safety-Pin Leadership"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: Your Board Profile, founded by boardroom branding and strategic storytelling coach Dr Amit Nagpal, is marking its third anniversary with another milestone-the launch of its third book. The platform works at the intersection of personal branding, governance and boardroom leadership, helping current and aspiring Independent Directors and senior executives build credible board-level identities through strategic narratives, governance signalling and greater professional visibility and credibility. Its focus is on enabling leaders to become not merely board-ready, but board-relevant, visible and referable.

The anniversary is being marked by the launch of The Safety-Pin Leadership: Why Leaders Need to Hold Before They Move, by Anil Yadav. The book uses the humble safety pin as a powerful metaphor for an often-overlooked responsibility of leadership-the ability to hold people, trust, perspective and purpose together during periods of pressure and uncertainty. Yadav describes the safety pin as something that "does not remove the strain. It holds through the strain." The book draws upon his experiences in business and the chemical industry, as well as conversations with senior leaders and Board members across industries.

The new release builds on Your Board Profile's growing publishing initiative around governance, leadership and the evolving responsibilities of Boards and C-suite leaders. In September 2025, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Your Board Profile and OakBridge Publishing launched Mastering Governance, Leadership & Strategic Storytelling: Lessons from PM Modi for Boards & C-Suite Leaders, authored by Dr Amit Nagpal. The book drew leadership, governance and strategic storytelling lessons from PM Modi's journey and translated them into practical insights for corporate leaders, with particular emphasis on governance effectiveness, stakeholder alignment and strategic communication.

The publishing journey was further strengthened in January 2026 with Digital Transformation - A Playbook for Boards & C-Suite co-authored by Uphar Srivastava and Dr Amit Nagpal. The publication reflected Your Board Profile's expanding focus on contemporary boardroom issues and the growing need for directors and senior executives to understand transformation not merely as a technology agenda, but through the wider lenses of leadership, strategy and governance. Together, the three publications reflect the platform's evolving knowledge agenda-connecting governance, leadership, transformation and strategic storytelling for today's boardroom.

Over the past three years, Your Board Profile has also developed a portfolio of products and services aimed at strengthening the professional positioning and board readiness of senior leaders. Its offerings include customised Board CVs, Speaker Profiles, digital profile optimisation, personal branding consultations and strategic brand audits. Its Brand Audit assesses leaders across six dimensions-Identity Clarity, Digital Visibility, Governance Alignment, Thought Leadership, Trust Signals and Strategic Networking-to identify gaps and create an action plan for strengthening boardroom presence and influence.

Speaking on the third anniversary, Dr Amit Nagpal, Founder, Your Board Profile, said, "Our journey from profiles to publications reflects the evolution of our larger purpose. A Board CV can communicate a leader's value, but thought leadership can multiply that value across an ecosystem. Three years and three books later, we want Your Board Profile to become not only a platform for boardroom branding, but also a knowledge platform for governance, leadership and strategic storytelling."

He added, "The Safety-Pin Leadership is particularly relevant to today's leadership environment. Leadership is often associated with moving fast, taking decisions and driving transformation. Anil Yadav brings attention to an equally important capability-the ability to hold before you move. Holding trust, people, perspective and purpose together during difficult times is itself an important expression of leadership. Safety pin is such a powerful metaphor not just for holding things together but also for celebrating the unsung heroes of the corporate world."

The collaboration also reflects Your Board Profile's larger philosophy of co-creation-bringing practitioners, board leaders, authors and governance experts together to convert lived leadership experience into accessible knowledge for the wider corporate ecosystem. As Your Board Profile enters its fourth year, the platform plans to deepen its work around boardroom branding, governance signalling, board readiness, strategic storytelling and thought leadership, helping senior executives transition from executive visibility to boardroom credibility.

On 7th September, Your Board Profile is launching the first cohort of its "Classroom to Boardroom" program. Classroom to Boardroom is a leadership development initiative designed to identify and nurture MBA students from premier institutes who aspire to shape the future of business, governance, and executive leadership.

About Your Board Profile

Founded by Dr Amit Nagpal, Your Board Profile is a boardroom branding platform focused on helping Independent Directors, aspiring directors, CXOs and senior professionals build compelling board-level identities. Its work combines personal branding, strategic storytelling, governance alignment, digital visibility and thought leadership to help leaders articulate their Board Value Proposition and strengthen their readiness for board opportunities. The platform is also a Knowledge Partner of Board Stewardship, Mumbai.

To know more, visit: yourboardprofile.in

About The Safety-Pin Leadership

The Safety-Pin Leadership: Why Leaders Need to Hold Before They Move is authored by Anil Yadav. Built around the metaphor of a safety pin, the book explores leadership under pressure and the often-invisible responsibility of holding trust, perspective, people and purpose together before moving an organisation forward. Pre-orders for the book opened on August 15, 2026.

For more information about the organisation and its Founder, please visit www.yourboardprofile.in and dramitnagpal.com/ respectively. Queries for collaboration can be directed to amit.nagpal@yourboardprofile.in

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