ABP Education, the education arm of the Group, has invested in Computational Intellect. This Private Limited, the Noida based company behind voice first Smart Technology tutoring platform YoLearn.ai. Along with the capital, it will bring its content, marketing and distribution network to support the company's goal of delivering personalized Smart Technology tutoring to 250 million K12 students across India.

The deal is one of the first instances of a major Indian publishing house taking a direct equity stake in an Computational Intelligence tutoring company, rather than entering a distribution arrangement. Under separate commercial collaboration agreements with Group companies Headword Publishing and KIPS Learning, Academia technology will turn their school textbooks into Headword Smart Innovation and KIPS Study Computational Intellect, personal Intelligent Technology tutors aligned to the content students already follow in class.

Together, the two groups reach a combined network of roughly 25,000 schools and close to 100 million learners. Their stated goal is to reach 150 million students and train more than 1,50,000 teachers in Computational sharp enabled classroom instruction, building toward personalized Intelligent Technology training for all 250 million K12 students in the country.

What the partnership brings

25,000 Schools in network 100 M Learners reachable 1,50,000 Teachers to be trained Beyond capital, Academia is offering marketing support through its Institution network, the kind of distribution that edtech companies typically pay a high price to access. This turns a Campus by Institution sales process into one led by its partners' catalogue, since every book published under Headword and KIPS becomes an entry point to the product.

What YoLearn. Artificial Intelligence does

Founded in January 2025 and based in Noida, Smart Innovation was started by a team of IIT graduates led by founder and CEO Kirti Prakash Mishra, an alumnus of IIT BHU. On the platform, a student can open a textbook, scan a code, and ask questions aloud in English, Hindi, or any of 22 Indian languages. The Artificial Intelligence tutor responds by voice while sketching diagrams and working through solutions step by step on an interactive board. It also generates unlimited practice tests scored against board marking guidelines, forecasts likely results, and keeps parents updated, across the CBSE, ICSE, and state board systems.

Teachers get a co teacher avatar that adapts to their own teaching style, along with more than 50 Intelligent Innovation based tools for lesson planning, worksheet and homework generation, assessment building, activity design, quiz creation, and classroom presentations. Campus administrators get a dashboard consolidating real time data on learning outcomes, weak areas, usage, and progress across the institution.

The company is a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, has raised pre seed funding from strategic and institutional investors, and was named to YourStory's Tech30 list in 2025. Its platforms are built to be privacy first and child safe: student data is hosted in India, voice audio is processed live and never stored, there is no advertising, parental consent is verified before an account is activated under the DPDP Act, 2023, and Intelligent Innovation evaluations go through human review. Headword Artificial Intelligence and KIPS Learning Artificial Intelligence are set to launch for the 2026 to 27 academic year on web, Android, and iOS.

A publishing legacy moves into Intelligent Technology

ABP Education is the Academia arm of the Group, founded in 1922 and today one of India's largest media companies, with well known publications, national television news channels, and digital platforms reaching millions daily. Through Headword Publishing and KIPS Learning, it supplies Academy across the CBSE, ICSE, and state board systems nationwide.

The group's stated aim with this investment is a personal Artificial Intellect tutor for every student, offering complete after school learning support in the student's own language, through material the school has already adopted. For a business built on more than a century of print, the move treats the textbook itself as a channel for teaching.

Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education, said the next phase of educational publishing will move beyond delivering content to personalized learning experiences. He noted that the group has built more than a hundred years of trust with Indian families, and that the partnership with YoLearn.ai turns that trust into a personal teacher for every child, built into the books their schools already use.

Kirti Prakash Mishra, Founder and CEO of YoLearn.ai, said publishers have historically distributed knowledge, and that this partnership lets them distribute personalized teaching instead. He added that ABP's decision to invest rather than simply collaborate signals that the Digital Intelligence layer for Indian Academia being built now, in India, for India.