Bajaj Broking Brings AI and 'Algo' Together for Rule-Based Trading

Every trader knows how quickly a sensible plan can change once a position is live. The stop-loss you had firmly decided before entry can suddenly feel too close when the price moves against you. When the trade moves in your favour, fear of losing the available profit may push you to exit too early, even before your planned target is reached. After a loss, the urge to take one more trade can also override the original plan. In each case, the underlying problem is often the same: emotions taking over decisions meant to follow a predefined process.

This is where Bajaj Broking’s newly launched algorithmic trading platform comes into the picture. The platform aims to make rule-based trading more accessible while giving users visibility into strategy activity and execution.

Decide the Rules Before the Market Tests Them

One may know exactly what he wants to do: enter only when a technical condition is met, trade during a specific time window and exit at a predetermined target.

The difficulty begins when those decisions have to be taken again while prices are moving.

Bajaj Broking allows users to configure indicators, entry and exit conditions, position sizing, direction, operating hours and trading days. Targets, stop-losses and trailing stop-losses can also be built into the strategy.

Instead of repeatedly deciding whether to enter, wait, exit or hold on, the user can define the framework first and let the algo act when those conditions are met.

It does not eliminate emotion. It reduces the number of moments in which emotion can rewrite the plan.

Where AI Meets ‘Algo’

For many traders, the biggest barrier to algorithmic trading has not been understanding the market, but translating an investing idea into a format a system can execute.

The platform’s AI Builder attempts to narrow that gap by allowing users to describe an idea in natural language and turn it into structured strategy logic. Traders who prefer greater control can still use the form-based Manual Builder, while TradingView users can automate strategies, indicators and trendline-based signals through alerts. More advanced users can also connect strategies built using Python or other technology stacks through custom APIs.

The result is that algo trading no longer has to begin with writing code. One can start with the market logic, use AI or predefined tools to structure it, and then move towards automated execution.

The platform is also cloud-based, so once the required alert is set and the user has logged in for the day, the strategy can continue running without the computer remaining switched on continuously.

Options Traders Can Plan More Before Entry

In options, one market view can involve several decisions.

A trader may need to choose between Calls and Puts, decide the strike and expiry, size the position and, in a multi-leg approach, understand how different legs work together.

Bajaj Broking’s Options Platform allows users to build and analyse multi-leg strategies and review payoff, maximum profit and loss, probability of profit and margin requirements before execution.

It gives the trader a clearer framework before the position goes live.

How ‘Algo’ Helps Traders Stick to the Plan

Rules are useful only when the trader knows what the system is doing.

Bajaj Broking provides a consolidated view of open positions, pending orders, trade history, execution details and strategy signals. Users can also set maximum profit and loss thresholds, limit the number of trades, pause an individual strategy or stop algo trading altogether.

The purpose of automation is not to hand over responsibility to a machine. It is to make the process more deliberate.

Markets will still be uncertain, and strategies can still have losing phases. But when entry, exit and risk decisions are made before emotions become part of the trade, the user has a better chance of following the process intended in the first place.

Disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: 4th Floor, Bajaj Finserv House, Off Pune–Ahmednagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune – 411014, Maharashtra. Corporate Office: Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | MCX Member ID: 57680 | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI - registered Mutual Fund Distributor Registration No.: ARN – 163403 | APMI APRN : APRN04289. AI does not generate/ create orders, or analyse any condition, executes trades. AI does not give any recommendation related to any stock, contract, quantity, value etc. All the strategies built are Exchange Registered. No strategy is being built by AI.