Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] October 23: In today’s digital age, platforms like YouTube and OTT services have made it easier for people to access educational content, including stock market basics. Afterall, why settle for random decisions when you can “try before you buy”? But in the ocean of content, finding the best is like finding a needle in a haystack.

To help with this trouble, here we have picked the Best youtube channel of stock market in India that shares engaging content simplifying complex concepts for beginners.

Get Together Finance (GTF)

Get Together Finance (GTF) is all about helping people understand money better. Founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, their YT channel has quickly become one of the most trusted resources for stock market enthusiasts in India.

Get Together Finance simplifies complex financial concepts, covering everything from stock market basics to advanced trading strategies. With their practical explanations and real-world examples, they make it easy for beginners to grasp the market. The lectures mainly focus on boasting a comfortable Hindi-speaking environment to students, offering;

Free Trading Course: GTF provides a complete "Trading in the Zone" course for free, with their 20-sessions covering key trading topics, covering topics from Demand and Supply Theory, Risk Management, Sectoral Analysis to Trading Psychology and more.

Easy-to-Understand Lessons: The videos are designed for both beginners and experienced traders, making complex concepts simple to grasp.

Helpful Resources: Viewers can download study materials and notes to support their learning.

Community Support: With over 1.4 million subscribers, GTF has built a community where learners can share tips and experiences.

Har Ghar GTF Trader: Bringing a Financial Revolution to Every Home

As per SEBI report, between 2019 and 2023, more than 120 million new traders registered in India, with 5.4 million in January 2024 alone. While the trading community is growing rapidly, the real question emerges is—

How many truly understand what they’re getting into?

The founders of GTF spotted this growing gap in financial education. They knew that to truly empower people, the basics needed to be made accessible to everyone.

That’s why they started the Har Ghar GTF Tradermission—to bring quality trading education to every household for free without any discrimination.

Mission 1: Free Beginner Trading Course on YouTube

The first step in this revolution is Trading in The Zone - Elementary Course—a series of 10 free sessions on YouTube. Keeping beginners in mind, the sessions break down the basics of trading into simple, easy-to-understand lessons.

Mission 2: Har Ghar GTF Trader 2.0 - Complete Trading Course for Free

The revolution continued when on 15th August 2024, GTF launched their full "Trading in the Zone - Technical Course” for free on YouTube. They gave access to everyone to their advanced course that covers everything you need to know about trading in a simple way from reading charts, Risk management to trader’s psychology.

Through Har Ghar GTF Trader, GTF is on a mission to liberate India financially. They are not just offering courses—they are creating a movement to empower everyone with knowledge of the stock market, saving traders from falling common loss Traps.

Best Stock Market Mentors

As per reviews by students, Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar are two of the best stock market instructors in India. They co-founded Get Together Finance (GTF), a well-known stock market training institute popular for its easy-to-understand teaching methods and detailed courses.

What makes them remarkable is not only their ability to simplify complex stock market concepts but also their commitment to supporting students even after course completion through lifetime mentorship, live classes, and Q&A sessions. With a mission of literating and liberating students financially, they aim to hone trader’s psychology and guiding risk management in a structured, interactive learning environment.

As Sooraj Singh Gurjar wisely puts it, "If you miss a trade, you miss a trade - don't round back until it meets your marked entry." This simple yet powerful advice shows when everyone else tries to capitalize on your greed, they show how to focus on your real needs, without letting fear or greed take over. Their guidance helps you strike the perfect balance between ambition and caution.

You want to build a home? GTF has handed you the bricks, cement, and all the tools needed. The knowledge is right at your fingertips. So, what's your excuse now?

In A Nutshell

Today, YouTube has become a great place for learning about anything money, whether it's money or finance. The best finance education channels in India are excellent places for anyone who wants to improve their financial knowledge and learn how to make smart investment choices. Disclaimer: The advertiser has paid to get this release published. It contains investment advice that carries a financial risk. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article