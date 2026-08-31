Class 8 Student Mahika Gill Makes Mark in Equestrian Sport with Multiple Medals

Panchkula: For Class 8 student Mahika of Gurukul Panchkula, a childhood love for animals has gradually transformed into a promising journey in competitive equestrian sport. Having taken up horse riding around one-and-a-half years ago, She has already begun making her presence felt at horse shows across the region.

An animal lover from a young age, She initially started horse riding as a hobby. Her interest soon developed into a serious passion as she discovered the discipline, focus and excitement associated with competitive riding.

Her first notable success came at the TARC Horse Show in 2025, where she won one silver and two bronze medals. The achievement encouraged her to train harder and participate in more competitions.

She continued her medal-winning journey in 2026. At the prestigious Delhi Horse Show, she secured one bronze medal, adding another achievement to her growing record. She also performed strongly at the CHRS Horse Show in Chandigarh, where she won three silver medals.

Mahika competes in both Show Jumping and Dressage, two disciplines that require balance, precision, control, concentration and a strong partnership between horse and rider. Her training takes place at the Chandigarh Horse Riders Society (CHRS), Sector 51, where she continues to work on her riding technique and develop the confidence needed to compete at higher levels.

For Mahika, equestrian sport is about more than medals. Her affection for animals remains at the centre of her journey. The bond between horse and rider, she believes, makes riding a unique experience and teaches patience, responsibility and dedication.

Balancing regular training and competitions with her Class 8 academic responsibilities is another challenge that She is learning to manage. Her journey demonstrates how a childhood interest, when supported by consistent effort and discipline, can develop into a serious sporting pursuit.

With many years of school life and sporting opportunities ahead, She has already established an encouraging foundation in competitive equestrian sport. Her six medals across the TARC Horse Show, Delhi Horse Show and CHRS Horse Show reflect a promising start to her journey, with further achievements potentially ahead as she continues to train and compete.