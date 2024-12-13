Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs: A leader in promoting gender diversity within the tech industry

Returning to work after a career break can be tough for women, but Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs is helping women turn this into an empowering experience with Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs (DTDL) is making strides in promoting gender diversity in the tech industry through initiatives like We Rise, women only hackathons and multiple benefits tailored to women's needs. DTDL is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that empowers women in technology .Returning to work after a career break can be tough for women, but Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs is helping women turn this into an empowering experience with We Rise . This initiative provides women with a structured gateway towards re-building a career through tailored training modules, mentorship and a supportive community with like-minded professionals.

DTDL partnered with MetaMorph and successfully hosted Chhalaang 3.0, a landmark women-only hackathon creating a platform for innovation, networking, and inspiration. With Chhalaang 3.0, the company brought together women from diverse backgrounds to solve real-world challenges which showcased their technical prowess and creativity.We Rise accompanies other initiatives like Leap Ahead, a mentorship program and the Magenta Women Employee Resource Group dedicated to empowering women and providing a support network and resources for growth. DTDL is committed to fostering an inclusive tech ecosystem where diversity is celebrated and talent is nurtured.Additionally, DTDL offers specific benefits tailored to women such as extended maternity leave, daycare support, adoption benefits, equal insurance coverage. This creates an inclusive and equitable workplace for women.What sets DTDL apart is its leadership’s unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive workplace. Varun Tandon, Head of Talent and Rewards, says “Diversity isn’t just a company value; it’s the oxygen our workplace needs to thrive. When everyone feels seen, heard, and valued, innovation soars. We’re committed to creating a tech landscape where women are empowered to excel. Together, we can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create an environment where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”Through these initiatives and its leaders DTDL is committed to champion gender diversity in the technology industry contributing to a more inclusive and innovative tech landscape.